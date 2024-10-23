UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
How can education on domestic abuse help survivors' friends and family to support them better?
Dr Karen Schucan Bird (IOE) spoke at the Employer’s Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA) conference on 16 October to share her research on the importance of education on domestic abuse to equip informal supporters – family, friends and colleagues – to better support victims.
Valerii Honcharuk via Adobe Stock.
Dr Bird was part of a panel that discussed employer interventions against domestic abuse, building on her research in this area.
She discussed the importance of training on domestic abuse for community and social networks to enable colleagues, friends and family to improve their responses to disclosures of abuse, react with empathy, and support them to take action.
She drew from two of her papers published in the journal Trauma, Violence & Abuse with SafeLives, and the journal Health and Social Care in the Community.
The first paper examined the findings of 11 global studies that looked at the effects of domestic abuse training for colleagues, neighbours and faith leaders.
The paper found significant evidence that educational activities tailored towards friends, colleagues and neighbours can improve understanding and awareness of domestic abuse, and equip supporters with the skills, knowledge and motivation to support victims, especially in the short-term.
The findings affirm the importance and potential of social and community networks to support those experiencing abuse.
Dr Bird hopes that these findings will prompt employers and community organisations to upskill workers or members to provide education about domestic abuse as part of their “duty to care”.
The second paper looked at nine studies that explored the impact of implementing domestic abuse training in workplace and community settings – for example, sessions for workplace colleagues and supervisors, and faith leaders.
In these settings, the evidence highlighted that training helped informal supporters recognise that “everybody has a role to play” in responding to domestic abuse. Training also encouraged individuals that they had the “right” to intervene and take action.
The participants noted that they valued practical information on responding to disclosures of abuse, including information on in-house resources, local community organisations and formal services. They also appreciated training on how to respond in “empathetic and nonjudgemental ways”, and training that was tailored to the unique role of the informal supporter (i.e. colleague, acquaintance, pastor).
Dr Bird’s findings have generated practical recommendations for organisations that aim to deliver training in the workplace, showing that training on domestic abuse can help colleagues and coworkers support victims through difficult conversations and improve their ability to take action.
Dr Bird’s findings also emphasise the importance of further investment in specialist domestic abuse services, as positive support from friends and colleagues is associated with further help-seeking.
EIDA is a member network of over 1700 UK employers that are committed to taking action on domestic abuse and protecting their employees. The conference was themed around “Joining forces to tackle domestic abuse. How can employers help create societal change?”
Links
- Training informal supporters to improve responses to victim-survivors of domestic violence and abuse: A systematic review
- Enabling workplace and community responses to domestic abuse: A mixed method systematic review of training for informal supporters
- Dr Karen Schucan Bird’s UCL profile
- More about the EIDA conference
- Social Research Institute
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/oct/how-can-education-domestic-abuse-help-survivors-friends-and-family-support-them-better
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Disadvantaged children face barriers to early education entitlement21/10/2024 12:25:00
A range of barriers prevent disadvantaged children in England from taking up their entitlement to 15 hours of funded early education, but national and local action could change this, concludes a major new report involving UCL researchers.
Black History Month at IOE 202414/10/2024 09:10:00
A focus on Black History Month and beyond in 2024 at IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society.
Baby boomers living longer, but in poorer health than previous generations11/10/2024 12:25:00
Baby boomers – those born in the late 1940s and 50s – are more likely to experience multiple health problems in their later years than their older counterparts, finds a study led by UCL researchers.
Only a quarter of millennials who want children are trying for them07/10/2024 09:10:00
Two fifths of 32-year-olds in England want children – or more children, if they are already parents – but only one in four of them are actively trying to conceive.
UCL research project launches inaugural prize to celebrate youth-led making for social good04/10/2024 16:20:00
The Making Good prize, awarded by the UCL-led Making Spaces project, celebrates young people’s innovation in makerspaces and aims to encourage diverse youth engagement with STEM and community engagement.
Multilingual learners reap significant academic benefits and outpace monolingual peers04/10/2024 12:20:00
Research from Professor Roberto Filippi (IOE) shows that early multilingual exposure creates long-term academic benefits for multilingual students compared to their monolingual peers, and its cultural factors offset the negative effects of low socioeconomic status.
IOE achieves Athena SWAN Silver Award03/10/2024 12:25:00
UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society has been recognised for its significant commitment to promoting gender equality.
IOE to co-lead effort tackling grand challenge of creating data-empowered societies27/09/2024 09:10:00
Professor Allison Littlejohn (IOE) and Professor James Hetherington (UCL Centre for Advanced Research Computing) have been appointed as joint Pro-Vice-Provosts to lead the new UCL Grand Challenges Theme of Data Empowered Societies.