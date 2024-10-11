Association for Project Management
How can new government project body be set up for success?
The UK Government has announced plans to merge the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) and the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) into a single new infrastructure body, the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA). With new powers, NISTA is intended to drive better delivery of major projects and infrastructure across the UK.
But how can a merger of this scale be set up for success? APM’s policy team consulted a panel of project experts to establish the key steps that must be taken within the next 12 months, including:
- Treating the merger as a transformation programme with dedicated leadership.
- Establishing a clear governance structure that integrates IPA and NIC while maintaining their unique roles.
- Engaging the private sector to boost confidence in the government’s infrastructure delivery.
- Streamlining the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP) to focus on high-impact projects.
- Implementing real-time, independent assurance mechanisms for better risk management.
- Aligning NISTA’s development with ongoing government reforms.
For more information, read our briefing.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/how-can-new-government-project-body-be-set-up-for-success/
