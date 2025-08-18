Innovate UK
|Printable version
How can we use the power of data to make streets safer?
UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is launching a data challenge to tackle crime concentrations.
The Safer Streets research and development (R&D) mission, part of UKRI’s Research and Development Missions Accelerator Programme (R&D MAP), is launching its first initiative, the Concentrations of Crime Data R&I Challenge.
This challenge, backed by a new £4 million investment, will fund research to explore how advanced data analysis can inform more effective crime prevention strategies.
This work builds on our first research and innovation (R&I) challenge focusing on improving the UK’s power grid flexibility through artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.
The absence of a single unified view of crime in the UK has long inhibited public understanding and effective policing interventions.
To address this, a new initiative is focused on bringing together data that has never been mapped before at a large scale.
Integrated data map
The ambition of the challenge is to develop a regional and national integrated data map by 2030.
This map is designed with a fine-grained level of detail to detect, track and predict the concentrations of high-harm crimes.
These crimes include:
- knife crime
- violence against women and girls
- theft
- anti-social behaviour
A central part of this work involves overcoming the challenges of data sharing.
The programme will fund projects specifically to develop sensitive data-sharing capabilities, which are essential for enabling collaboration across different systems.
In parallel, UKRI will challenge industry and the third sector to develop the interventions and tools needed to achieve the goal of a comprehensive data map built on these new capabilities.
Four initial projects
The challenge projects will identify critical data gaps and set the foundation for developing national data capabilities to achieve violence reduction.
Four initial projects have been commissioned to explore these themes, combining cutting-edge data science with community engagement.
These projects will map crime hotspots, analyse offender networks and investigate how online behaviours influence street-level violence.
By working with local communities, law enforcement, and expert partners, the challenge will deliver scalable tools and insights to support targeted crime prevention and improve safety across England and Wales.
Technology improving lives
Whilst visiting the Met Police, Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle said:
Cutting-edge technology like AI can improve our lives in so many ways, including in keeping us safe, which is why we’re putting it to work for victims over vandals, the law-abiding majority over the lawbreakers.
Our police officers are at their best when they join up to prevent crime rather than react to it, and R&D can deliver crucial tools for them to stay one step ahead of potential dangers to the public and property – keeping our streets safe and delivering on our Plan for Change.
Safer streets for everyone
Professor Christopher Smith, Executive Chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council and Senior Responsible Officer for the Safer Streets R&D MAP said:
Increasing safety for communities is a key priority for us all.
It requires a deeper understanding of the complex group and individual level dynamics that underpin crime, and a willingness to use new methods to tackle these challenges effectively.
The UKRI Concentrations of Crime Data R&I Challenge is a new approach to community safety that affirms the significance of arts and humanities-based approaches in creating contextual, place-sensitive, and qualitative approaches to data.
We are bringing together leading experts from different fields to develop a new national capability.
By linking criminal justice data with insights from health, education, and online platforms, our goal is to use data and advanced analytics in a responsible way to build a more comprehensive picture of how and why crime becomes concentrated.
This work is about providing our partners in law enforcement and other sectors with richer data and more targeted tools for intervention.
By understanding these patterns of crime, we can support prevention strategies that are effective and tailored to specific community needs, helping to make our streets safer for everyone.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/how-can-we-use-the-power-of-data-to-make-streets-safer/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
Cheaper and more accurate test to diagnose milk allergy in children15/08/2025 09:25:00
A blood test showing how white blood cells interact with milk proteins could transform the diagnosis and management of cow’s milk allergy in young children.
New help for patients battling obesity through pharmacies and community access12/08/2025 11:24:00
Tens of thousands of NHS patients living with obesity could get cutting-edge help to improve their health, thanks to a new health innovation programme.
How to build flexibility into the UK’s energy system?08/08/2025 10:10:00
UKRI’s Clean Energy R&D Mission Accelerator Programme targets artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to address the challenge.
UK-French satellite launches to transform climate monitoring01/08/2025 10:10:00
RAL Space has played a key role in the development of critical components for Europe’s first dedicated carbon dioxide (CO2) monitoring satellite.
£168m boost for public data project improving lives across the UK25/07/2025 10:25:00
A successful UK public sector data scheme gaining insights on everything from the cost of living to early cancer diagnosis gets five more years of funding.
£30 million to decarbonise shipping, boost careers and deliver growth across the UK24/07/2025 12:25:00
Funding will be crucial in supporting the green fuels and technologies of the future, so we can clean up sea travel and trade.
UK-Canada to improve critical minerals mining and supply chains04/07/2025 13:25:00
A groundbreaking UK and Canadian science partnership will bring researchers together to tackle critical minerals challenges.
How research and innovation is driving growth in Wales23/06/2025 09:10:00
A Welsh project working to green steel is one of four new manufacturing hubs that will share £44 million in government funding.