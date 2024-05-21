techUK
How CESIUM is driving AI adoption, safety, innovation and inclusivity (guest blog by Trilateral Research)
Learn more about how CESIUM, Trilateral Research’s groundbreaking child safeguarding AI solution, is driving AI adoption
What is CESIUM?
CESIUM is Trilateral Research’s groundbreaking child safeguarding AI solution. Conceived in 2018 as a response to ongoing data sharing issues identified by the UK government on inter-agency working to safeguard children from exploitation, along with subjective and reactive risk identification practices, Trilateral’s background in data protection, cybersecurity and emerging tech, along with their subject matter expertise, put them in a unique position to drive the development of an ethical AI solution to transform efforts to safeguard children from exploitation.
Benefits of using CESIUM include:
- Optimised software
- Secure access to multi-agency data
- A single source of truth for each child
- Comprehensive local area insights
- Enhanced processes
- Increased objectivity
- Streamlined referrals
- Targeted interventions
- Improved outcomes
- 80% reduction in pre-screening time
- 400% capacity uplift
- 34% earlier safeguarding referral
Awareness of CESIUM continues to gather pace. Over the past year, experts at Trilateral have been invited to present on CESIUM and the innovative work of the Trilateral team. Audiences have included the UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Interpol’s Specialist Group on Crimes Against Children (SGCAC), and on 21-23 May 2024, Abu Dhabi’s International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR). The Trilateral team also continues to receive recognition for CESIUM, with a 2023 DataIQ award win, and shortlisting for two National Technology Awards (announcing 23 May 2024).
CESIUM: Driving adoption of AI
Since its inception, experts at Trilateral have recognised that for CESIUM to be fully utilised by the child safeguarding community, it had to address the challenges that prevent the adoption of responsible AI. To navigate these challenges, Trilateral developed sociotech methods, taking both technical and social factors into consideration throughout the development, implementation and ongoing use of AI.
Click here for the full press release
