How chartered status can boost your career as a project professional, part 2

Blog posted by: James Elliott, 28 Jan 2022.

As I wrote in the first part of this article, if you’re looking to bolster your profile in 2022, chartership is a great option. It’s a powerful way to stand out in a crowded project management profession.

For this article, and the previous instalment, I spoke to recent graduates of APM’s Chartered Project Professional (ChPP) standard to hear why they wanted to achieve chartership, how they found the process and their top tips for success.

What is ChPP?

As APM’s online chartered resources explain, the ChPP standard is a “professional benchmark that demonstrates the attainment of a defined level of technical knowledge, professional practice, and ethical behaviour”.

There are three routes to achieve the standard, based on your prior level of technical assessment, with the bulk of the process formed of a written application and a follow-on competency interview. The application process opens at various intervals throughout the year, with a range of online and in-person support services available to help you succeed.

As a project professional, achieving the ChPP standard proves that you have the perfect mix of technical knowledge and professional practice. It’s not based on any new learning or qualifications but on showcasing the change you’ve already delivered throughout your career.

In January, I spoke to two more 2021 ChPP graduates to hear about their experiences.

DAVID STEPHENSON – MAY 2021 ChPP GRADUATE

David is a dual-chartered project manager with over 14 years of experience in the construction sector, working on complex contracts across rail, oil and gas, commercial and nuclear. He’s currently working on a multi-disciplinary Rail GRIP 4 design delivery as part of the Sidings East London Line Enhancement Programme. He’s an active committee member of the APM North East branch and is always keen to talk to others about any aspect of P3M.

Why did you want to achieve the ChPP standard?

I wanted to become ChPP certified to demonstrate a standard of practice. Furthermore, the coveted ChPP status is still fairly new in comparison to other profession charterships, and I’m keen to support the progression of standards across the board.

How did ChPP compare to other qualifications or standards you’ve completed in the past?

It was similar when compared against the Chartered Management Institute’s chartership in that a written report is followed by an interview, with questions both on the report itself and your underpinning expertise. The interview stage of this process is where the two differ the most, as the APM interview was two hours long and very comprehensive.

How has achieving APM chartership impacted you as a project professional?

Achieving ChPP status has had both personal and business benefits. I have received individual approbation for the culmination of years of dedication and, with it, seen increased responsibility. Many organisations seek APM affiliation and, in particular, the ChPP standard for those in the P3M space.

What top tip would you give to project professionals interested in ChPP?

Ensure you select the right projects to evidence. Although they’re not marked, there are four criteria that you must explicitly demonstrate. If you fail to demonstrate these, your submission will not be progressed. On top of this, I also found utilising my network helped me along the journey to becoming a ChPP.

DANIELLE MELHUISH – MARCH 2021 ChPP GRADUATE

Danielle is a chartered senior project manager at Turner & Townsend, where she has worked since October 2019. Before this, she gained extensive experience providing project management consultancy to a range of public-sector clients. Right now, she’s working on a large programme for the Environment Agency, overhauling the debris screen network across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Why did you want to achieve the ChPP standard?

I wanted to become chartered to celebrate the knowledge and experience I have gained over my career so far. It is a fantastic way to show others that you are competent and capable and is a great achievement within the project management sphere.

How did ChPP compare to other qualifications or standards you’ve completed in the past?

I enjoyed the opportunity to discuss my experience with the examiners during the interview, particularly because my examiners were very kind and approachable. Most of my post-university qualifications have been with APM, and they build on one another well. As I had a recognised assessment (APM Project Professional Qualification first edition), I did not need to complete another technical exam. I thought it was great that my prior qualifications were taken into account for the chartership application.

How has achieving chartership impacted you as a project professional?

Achieving ChPP has made me more confident in my ability to perform, which has fed through to my work, as I am confident in my output and approaches. Knowing that my capability is recognised at the highest level has enabled me to push for further improvements in my projects and programmes.

What type of project work would you advise other project professionals to seek out to align with the ChPP competencies?

I would review the competencies against your current workload and see if there are ways to adapt your responsibilities for better alignment. You could also align your personal development plan to ensure that you gain the right exposure. I predominantly work at programme level and found that having oversight and ownership of multiple projects worked well. However, it may have been easier to answer some questions if I’d spent more time working at project level – so I’d recommend a mix of delivery experiences if possible.

What top tip would you give to project professionals interested in ChPP?

Speak to others within your organisation who have gone through the process already. I found my colleagues’ advice invaluable when reviewing my submission and practising for interviews. Also, don’t rush through the application as it’s important to ensure you have covered all of the relevant points prior to submission

About the Author

James Elliott

James Elliott is a project manager and writer from London, UK. When not working to deliver projects, James writes on a variety of business and project management topics with a focus on content that enables readers to take action and improve their ways of working. You can check out James’ work on his website or by connecting on LinkedIn. All opinions, comments and content represent James’ own personal views and not those of any other organisations he’s associated with.