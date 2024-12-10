Dstl is informing Government plans and helping keep people safe through research into how crowds react in an emergency or terrorist attack.

Contrary to popular belief, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory’s (Dstl) research shows that crowds actually behave in a cooperative and orderly manner during an emergency, such as a terror attack.

Findings and outputs of the research

The 6-year study found evidence that people are more likely to help each other rather than panic or act in an ‘every person for themselves’ manner.

Dstl behavioural scientists:

analysed CCTV footage, data from trials and simulations of emergency scenarios

conducted systematic literature reviews and table-top exercises

As part of this research, Dstl has developed the first-of-its-kind behavioural matrix to represent and categorise behaviours in terms of their likelihood of being displayed during an emergency.

Saving lives by informing the development of models and response plans

This work has generated a great deal of interest across government, industry and academia, with the research being used to inform the development of computational models that represent emergency scenarios.

The use of this research helps to ensure these models represent valid human behaviours and are informed by sound scientific evidence.

The evidence base generated by Dstl has proven pivotal in the development of operational plans which aim to optimise responses and minimise causalities during emergency incidents.

Dstl’s research is being used to inform government planning to help maximise public safety and security during such events. The late Dr Sarah Knight was made Order of the British Empire (OBE) by His Majesty the King in recognition of her leadership of this work at Dstl.

