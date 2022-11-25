techUK
|Printable version
How do your equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) practices stack up?
WithYouWithMe has partnered with YouGov to undertake research into the ED&I practices of UK organisations - and uncovered some surprising results.
In 2022, businesses and government agencies understand that equality, diversity and inclusion are more than just human resources buzzwords. They are critical in building an engaged workplace that’s more productive and innovative, and less likely to leave, than their homogenous counterparts. As a result, organisations are making efforts to increase equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. While much headway has been made, there’s still significant room for improvement in hiring practices and opportunities for workplaces to scratch below the surface and institute modest changes that could have a significant impact on making their workplaces welcoming for more people.
The study, carried out by YouGov on behalf of WithYouWithMe. More than 500 British managers contributed to this report, which includes key benchmarks and recommendations for best-practice approaches workplaces can put into action today.
The research shows:
- The methods most organisations use to screen candidates can put diverse individuals at a disadvantage. CVs, reference checks, and cover letters, rather than assessments like psychometric or aptitude tests, are still widely used by most organisations.
- Encouragingly, 70% of managers report that their organisations are making efforts to accommodate candidates during the hiring process.
- While some workplaces (49%) have mandated training on inclusive hiring, the research identified significant gaps in the subject matter covered through training and significant disparities between large and medium sized organisations.
- Even more encouraging 84% of workplaces with written policies on equality, diversity and inclusion are engaging or consulting with staff when it comes to reviewing and updating them. This can lead to a disconnect between what employees who are regularly engaging applicants need to be successful and what they are receiving.
WithYouWithMe is a social impact company that helps organisations solve their digital skills shortages by identifying new tech talent in places others don’t look – whether it’s underrepresented groups in society or within their existing workforce. WYWM launched in 2015 to solve the problem of veteran underemployment – but they soon discovered that CV's were a significant barrier to employment for numerous groups in society.
At the same time, organisations around the world are being significantly challenged by the digital skills crisis – and unable to find the people they need to fill their high-demand tech roles.
To solve both problems, WYWM helps individuals identify their strengths and upskill for new digital careers without needing a university degree or prior job experience. They then place these individuals into meaningful careers at some of the world’s leading employers. To date, the approach has helped more than 40,000 veterans, military families, neurodivergent people, women in tech, youth, Indigenous communities and refugees to find their true potential.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/how-do-your-equality-diversity-and-inclusion-edi-practices-stack-up.html
Latest News from
techUK
Digital Ethics Summit 2022 – Staying the course25/11/2022 13:05:00
In less than two weeks techUK are hosting our sixth Digital Ethics Summit, an annual opportunity to reflect on the major ethical questions facing the tech industry. Sue Daley, Director of Tech & Innovation, shares what we should expect this year.
UK concluded its first data adequacy decision with South Korea25/11/2022 11:25:00
After agreeing to a data adequacy agreement in principle in July 2022, the UK government has completed its full assessment of the Republic of Korea’s personal data legislation.
ESA CM22 sees UK success24/11/2022 15:20:00
The UK Government has secured £1.84 Billion of investment for the UK space sector at the latest meeting of the ESA Council of Ministers in Paris.
Post-pandemic economic growth for UK labour markets: Skills, AI, and modern working practices24/11/2022 11:10:00
techUK gave evidence to the House of Commons Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee on post-pandemic economic growth for UK labour markets.
The question of interoperability in the Metaverse24/11/2022 09:25:00
Joshua Bates, TMT Associate at Global Counsel writes about the implications of ownership, security and interoperability in the metaverse
Whitepaper launch: Strengthening the UK-Japan Strategic Partnership Through Innovation23/11/2022 14:38:00
A new techUK whitepaper shares recommendations to UK and Japan governments to spur international collaboration across the tech industry.
techUK launches new report on supply chain risks23/11/2022 11:25:00
techUK has published a new paper ‘Risks in Tech Supply Chains’ looking at some of the main sustainability, transparency and resilience risks facing the sector.
Strengthening the UK-Japan Strategic Partnership Through Innovation22/11/2022 11:25:00
A new techUK whitepaper shares recommendations to UK and Japan governments to spur international collaboration across the tech industry.
Ministry of Defence publishes Defence Supply Chain Strategy21/11/2022 16:25:00
techUK has summarised the key points in the Defence Supply Chain Strategy, which outlines how UK Defence plans to build resilience within its Supply Chains.