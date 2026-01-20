RUSI
|Printable version
How Does it End? The Iranian Regime
The Iranian regime has no answers to the country’s problems and there will eventually be change. But this may not happen quickly or neatly.
As I write, it seems probable that the brutal suppression of protests in Iran has, as in the past, achieved its immediate goal. Sadly, this was always the most likely outcome. It took extraordinary courage for Iranians to risk their lives and liberty while in the absence of a credible, organised opposition in Iran and therefore the lack of a foreseeable trajectory from demonstrations to regime change. But even courage has limits. In the end, the regime’s near monopoly of violence is likely to have won out, as it did in 2009, 2018 and 2022.
It is tempting, nevertheless, to think that the regime’s days are numbered. It has no answers on the economy, corruption, government incompetence, drought, Iran’s creaking energy infrastructure or even national defence. The latest protests unified people who can no longer afford rocketing food prices with those who have a more political or social agenda. The Iranian people have had enough – surely something has to give?
That could be right. But over the last twenty years I have heard so many forecasts of regime change in Iran (and, indeed, of the death of the Supreme Leader) that I have learned to be cautious. The day could come when the Iranian security forces are no longer willing to fire on their own people. And perhaps fault lines within and around the regime will widen to a point where there is a viable alternative.
But neither of those eventualities looks imminent. Some members of the security forces did resign rather than join the crack-down. But not, so far as we know, in significant numbers. And there are divided opinions within the regime, not least between the circle around President Pezeshkian and the Supreme Leader and security chiefs. But the differences are about futile ways to make a broken system work better, not how to replace it.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/how-does-it-end-iranian-regime
Latest News from
RUSI
Mass Criticality: Rethinking Critical Infrastructure in the UK19/01/2026 16:15:00
As digital systems become more interdependent and concentrated, a growing number of ‘ordinary’ components quietly turn into de facto critical infrastructure.
Dimmed Stars: South Korea’s Draft Weakens its Soft Power19/01/2026 14:25:00
Despite decades of public debate, South Korea cannot conscript its athletes and performers fairly while still maximising their soft power contribution.
Layered Ambiguity: US Cyber Capabilities in the Raid to Extract Maduro from Venezuela16/01/2026 14:25:00
The US operation to remove Maduro succeeded despite fundamental ambiguity about what cyber delivered but that opacity has strategic consequences.
Trump Should Carefully Consider Bringing Down the Iranian Regime15/01/2026 14:25:00
Circumstances in Iran do not map easily onto the conditions in Venezuela that abetted Maduro’s kidnapping.
US Boarding Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Breaks Precedent: High Stakes on the High Seas13/01/2026 14:25:00
If the US no longer abides by rules, how does it expect revisionist states to do so?
Can Pakistan Play a Role in Regime Change in Afghanistan?12/01/2026 14:25:00
Conditions have changed greatly since the height of Pakistan's influence as an interventionist actor in Afghanistan.
From Sanctions to the Scrapyard: Confronting a Growing Environmental Threat12/01/2026 13:05:00
Sanctions are blocking end-of-life vessels from being scrapped thus creating an environmental time bomb – but there is a simple fix.
Farming is Critical to UK National Security09/01/2026 14:25:00
The UK believes in a whole-of-society approach to national security. Agriculture has both a traditional and a novel role to play in protecting the country.