How does Net Zero impact UK air quality?

The quality of the air we breathe matters. Clean air is a basic requirement of a healthy environment for us all to live and work. But air pollution is the biggest environmental health risk we face in the UK, with at least 28,000 deaths per year attributed to long-term exposure. Additionally, it is associated with impacting lung development in children, heart disease, stroke, cancer and exacerbation of asthma. So, reducing air pollution is vital to save lives and improve health.

The Met Office co-delivers the Clean Air Programme to proactively tackle indoor and outdoor air quality challenges for a healthier future. The 2023 Clean Air Networks Conference showcased outputs from the programme and discussed the next steps for air quality research and policy. One of the event’s key themes was air quality and Net Zero, considering how the strategy impacts efforts to reduce air pollution.

The Met Office app has an air pollution forecast section.

The UK is committed to Net Zero emissions by 2050

The UK’s Net Zero Strategy seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible by 2050, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere. Following the publication of the Climate Change Committee’s Sixth Carbon Budget, the UK is also committed to reducing emissions by 78% compared to 1990 levels by 2035. This includes significant changes to household fuel use, with fossil fuels like coal and gas being phased out and replaced by electricity.

Actions to mitigate climate change can have additional benefits than those directly intended, including for air quality. These co-benefits can act as additional incentives for decision makers to implement such policies, because they help tackle climate change and other issues. According to the IPCC AR6 Synthesis Report: “Deep, rapid and sustained mitigation and accelerated implementation of adaptation actions in this decade would reduce projected losses and damages for humans and ecosystems, and deliver many co-benefits, especially for air quality and health.”

Net Zero will deliver many improvements to air quality

The transition to Net Zero is expected to deliver significant improvements to air quality. In particular, the electrification of transport and home heating will generate substantially fewer emissions of nitrogen oxide and sulphur dioxide, leading to lower concentrations of particulate matter and ozone, which are harmful to human health.

Electric vehicles improve overall air quality, health, and wellbeing, because they emit fewer air pollutants and are quieter than petrol and diesel vehicles. But they still generate fine airborne particles from tyre, brake and road surface wear.

Encouraging people to move from car travel to walking, cycling and public transport provides improvements to air quality and health, including fewer non-exhaust vehicle emissions . Additionally, creating green spaces in urban areas reduces the heat island effect and improves air quality, as well as health and wellbeing.

But some Net Zero measures may harm air quality

Some measures to tackle climate change may adversely affect air quality. Airtight homes reduce occupants’ exposure to outdoor pollutants, but the associated lack of ventilation can prevent the diffusion of emissions from indoor sources such as cookers and cleaning products.

Ruth Doherty, of the University of Edinburgh, spoke at the Clean Air Networks Conference on the future of Net Zero policies for air pollution in the UK. Ruth said: “It’s mostly good news for outdoor air quality, but there’s some uncertainty around indoor air quality due to a lack of measurement data. Switching fuel types is beneficial to air quality, but increased air tightness is a key concern. Failure to provide adequate ventilation will worsen indoor air quality.”

So, Net Zero is leading to an overall improvement in air quality. While some measures may increase exposure to air pollutants, many mitigation actions are delivering co-benefits to air quality by removing sources of pollution. They can also encourage active travel choices , enabling people to lead happier and healthier lives.