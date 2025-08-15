How does your bank rank? CMA releases satisfaction survey ratings

CMA publishes the latest set of banking scores, meaning consumers and businesses can more easily compare services and get the best possible bang for their buck.

Challenger banks continue to lead the way in the latest set of banking satisfaction results published by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The league table is the 14th of its kind and sees Monzo ranked as number 1 for consumers in both Great Britain and Northern Ireland, while traditional banks generally scored lower than their digital rivals.

Introduced by the CMA as part of its Retail Banking Order, the banking satisfaction survey is an annual review conducted by independent research companies Ipsos and BVA-BDRC.

The large-scale survey ranks the service quality of personal and business current account providers in Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is designed to highlight how banks are serving their customers and scores them on a range of banking services – such as online and mobile banking, overdrafts, and in-store experience. For small business customers, it also considers the role and service provided by their account manager.

There is one new entrant in this year’s survey: Mettle, a new online business current account provider from NatWest for sole traders and companies of up to two owners.

