We inspected the National Crime Agency in January 2023 and examined how well the agency helps police forces and other law enforcement bodies to identify corruption and tackle it.

Get the report

Vetting and anti-corruption part 2: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption?

This report considers the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) effectiveness and efficiency in helping and working with police forces and other law enforcement agencies to identify and tackle corruption involving police officers and staff.

It is the second part of a two-part inspection.

In part 1 – (Vetting and anti-corruption part 1: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption?), we examined how well the NCA:

vets its officers (including candidates wishing to become officers);

identifies and prevents potential corruption, and how well it investigates corruption among its officers; and

identifies and prevents improper behaviour by its officers, including gender-based prejudice.

In part 2 of this inspection, we examined how well the NCA:

helps police forces and other law enforcement bodies to identify corruption; and

works with them to tackle it.

Get the report

Read the report online

Vetting and anti-corruption part 2: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption? (HTML

Download the report

Vetting and anti-corruption part 2: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption? (PDF document)