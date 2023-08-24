Collaborate
|Printable version
How Greater Manchester has achieved together things they could not have achieved alone
“Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and its constituent member councils are the undisputed pioneers of English devolution. This success is built on a long history of decades of collaboration across the city region where the Mayor, political leaders, senior managers, partners and stakeholders work hard in the best interests of residents.”
That is the opening of the recent LGA peer review of GMCA, the first of any of the Mayoral Combined Authorities. It details how through strong collaboration, Greater Manchester has achieved together things they could not have achieved alone.
It’s not always been easy, but on health, education, housing, homelessness, economic development, and beyond, organisations across Greater Manchester have built relationships, established a sense of common purpose, built collective ways of working, overcome differences, and adapted to changing circumstances.
Earlier in the summer we hosted an event with GMCA and their partners to explore what’s made this collaboration possible and what others can learn from GMCA’s experience. You can watch the full event here.
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, opened by explaining the unique role of Combined Authorities in joining the dots locally, by taking a place-based approach and making things make sense on the ground. This is how Combined Authorities, who work with “names not numbers” can add value to Whitehall departments and local government.
To be successful on almost any of the social issues we face, he said, we must be highly collaborative, taking a whole place, whole system approach. He gave the example of the GM Homelessness Action Network , established to pursue the mission of eradicating homelessness. It brings together public, private, voluntary, community, and faith organisations, and works to ensure they are “facing in the same direction and pulling in the same direction”.
This approach is getting results. Burnham quoted a recent Health Foundation study in the Lancet that cited a high degree of alignment between public, private, community and voluntary sector organisations as one of the reasons behind faster than expected increases in life expectancy, particularly in more deprived areas.
Other speakers highlighted how the key foundations of collaboration are evident in their work:
Eamonn Boylan, Chief Executive of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, highlighted the long history of building trusting relationships across local authorities, through the creation of the first Combined Authority, and the continuing efforts to understand the proper role and power of each of the different entities involved.
Andrew Lightfoot, Deputy Chief Executive of Greater Manchester Combined Authority, spoke of the importance of collaborative behaviours – bravery, humility, honesty, flexibility, and tenacity – to work together on a common vision, welcoming diversity of opinion and recognising the limitations of what you each can do. GMCA have embedded this in their staff recruitment, development, and management. And he reminded us that “Collaboration is tough, you hear things that hurt sometimes… but the prize is enormous.”
Henry Kippin, Chief Executive of North of Tyne Combined Authority and member of the LGA Peer Review of GMCA, highlighted the importance of cultivating a collaborative mindset which believes that ‘we and the challenges we face’ are all connected. “Everyone talks about GM, and what we are doing… it’s hard to tell who works at GMCA and who doesn’t and that’s a good thing”.
Stephen Watson, Chief of the Greater Manchester Police, reflected on the recent improvements the force has made to enable it to play a stronger and less insular role in delivering on the shared vision and purpose. That includes reorienting their organisational operating model to the GM strategy, so that it is proactive and capable of problem solving with place-based partners.
Liz Windsor-Welsh, Chief Executive of Action Together and Director of 10GM, talked about the importance of collaborative infrastructure which supports people to share power, take risks together, and build capability and capacity to collaborate across all levels of the system, from region-wide to individual neighbourhoods.
Warren Heppolette, Chief Officer for Strategy & Innovation at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care spoke of the need to convene the system to learn together, and respond to collective challenges. He gave the example of working with residents and partners to tackle the determinants of ill health that stretch beyond the reach of the NHS, like homelessness and unemployment.
To read more about Collaboration, see our Guide to Collaboration.
Join our mailing list for notifications about upcoming Collaborating for Social Change conversations:
- Collaborative Behaviours: 13th September, 12-1pm
- Shared Purpose & Collaborative Mindset: 11th October, 12-1pm
- Collaborative Infrastructure: 8th November, 12-1pm
- Shared Learning: 6th December, 12-1pm
Original article link: https://collaboratecic.com/insights-and-resources/collaborating-for-social-change-how-greater-manchester-is-working-together/
t: +44 (0) 20 7815 8297
e: enquiries@collaboratei.com
Home About Us Upcoming Events Reports
@CollaborateIns
Latest News from
Collaborate
Exploring equity, diversity and inclusion with Human Learning Systems practitioners27/04/2023 13:05:00
Reducing inequity is a complex and ongoing struggle and one that requires our commitment and persistence. As the Human Learning System (HLS) approach develops, we will continue to try to diversify the movement, centre equity, inclusion and diversity more prominently, support others’ efforts to do that and share what we are learning as we go.
Systems stewardship in practice: What it is and how to get started16/12/2022 12:43:00
Are you trying to collaborate across organisational boundaries but getting stuck due to entrenched behaviours, structures and ways of working? The emerging practice of systems stewardship gives some insights into what it takes to enable meaningful collaboration.
Human Learning Systems: the role of local authorities30/07/2021 09:20:00
Following the recent publication of Human Learning Systems: Public Service for the Real World – the latest instalment in a series of HLS resources – in this article we explore what HLS means for local government in conversation with Gary Wallace of Plymouth City Council, Lela Kogbara of Black Thrive and formerly Islington LBC and Ed Anderton of Redbridge LBC.
New Human Learning Systems ebook17/06/2021 11:38:00
Building on our previous reports, A Whole New World and Exploring the New World, we are excited to launch a brand new ebook: Human Learning Systems: Public Service for the Real World in collaboration with Dr Toby Lowe and partners.
Evaluating systems change progress during the pandemic: lessons from save the children's early learning communities programme27/05/2021 12:20:00
This is the second in a series of joint blogs by Collaborate and NPC. It has been posted on both organisation’s websites.
Collaborate CIC is a social change agency that helps people, organisations, services and systems to collaborate for social change20/05/2021 15:43:00
Collaborate CIC try to influence the debate and practice of social change by sharing learning and thought leadership; and we work with a range of funders who support elements of our research.
The Hope Inquiry: Where the light gets in09/02/2021 13:38:00
As the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the UK heads well past 100,000, it is sometimes hard to recall the spirit of togetherness and even optimism that was present in the Spring of the first lockdown.
Participation and ownership as keys to effective strategy18/11/2020 13:38:00
One of the last pieces of face-to- face work Collaborate was involved with before the start of the first COVID-19 lockdown was with Dartington Service Design Lab, supporting long-time Collaborate partner Oldham in the development of a new early years’ strategy.