Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
How Help at Hand supports care leavers
My Help at Hand team offers advice and assistance to children in care, children living away from home, children with a social worker, and to care leavers up to the age of 25.
Together, this small team of child’s rights experts manage upwards of 100 cases each month on average, carrying out my statutory duty to promote and protect the rights of all children, particularly those children who are living away from home or receiving support from social care services.
As Care Leavers’ Month comes to an end, I have asked the Help at Hand team to share some of the stories from care leavers they have supported.
Details have been anonymised to protect the identities of young people.
Sammy’s story: At 21, Sammy was referred to Help at Hand by his advocate after winning a complaint that his local authority should have supported him with council tax arrears. As an unaccompanied asylum-seeking child who was moved out of area at 16 and later got his immigration status, Sammy missed out on the usual tax exemption for care leavers until they reach 25 and had no agreement in place between the two councils.
Despite the complaint stating his arrears should be cleared and future exemption in place, nothing happened for months and bailiffs began pursuing him. Help at Hand intervened and within two weeks his local authority confirmed it would wipe the debt and set up the agreement to keep Sammy exempt from council tax until the age of 25.
Wayne’s story: Wayne contacted Help at Hand at age 19 after struggling to access his Higher Education Bursary. Despite being in care since he was six years old and now in his second year of university, no one was able to explain why he was missing out on the support.
It later emerged Wayne’s local authority had wrongly withheld his bursary because he lived with his long-term foster family under a Staying Put arrangement instead of moving into student accommodation. Help at Hand stepped in and Wayne finally received his bursary and was supported to remain with his foster family for the rest of his degree.
Charlie’s story: Charlie entered care at 10 and, under a Special Guardianship Order, lived with his grandparent until they moved abroad when he was 16. Children’s services placed him with a family friend but did not update the legal order. They monitored him for a while and closed his case – despite Charlie wanting continued support.
As a result, he lost access to financial help for college. He had no guidance about education, work, or housing as he approached 18. Charlie didn’t know where to turn, but a concerned relative contacted Help at Hand and with Charlie’s consent, the team challenged the council, arguing he should be treated as a qualifying care leaver. The Leaving Care team agreed, allocated him a Personal Adviser, and began assessing his needs.
Diana’s story: Diana was a looked after child who became pregnant at 17. She lived in supported accommodation, but this was unsuitable and was later given a permanent council property by the time her baby was born. Her allocated property was completely unfurnished, so Diana had to use most of her Setting Up Home allowance to buy carpet.
Despite repeated attempts, she couldn’t reach her Personal Adviser and spent three weeks in the flat with her one-year-old without furniture or appliances, surviving on non-perishable food and takeaways while juggling college, work and her own health needs.
Her advocate’s complaint made little progress, so Help at Hand escalated the case. Diana’s council acted quickly and soon provided a microwave and fridge, and the other items arrived soon after.
Ahmed’s story: Ahmed arrived in the UK as an unaccompanied asylum-seeking child and was placed in different local authority to his parent one. Now approaching 21, he contacted Help at Hand through his Personal Adviser after struggling for years to secure local housing support.
Although he lived in YMCA accommodation and wants to stay in the town where has friends and education plans, repeated Duty to Refer requests from his Personal Adviser and advocacy from YMCA staff went unanswered.
Help at Hand escalated the issue, and senior housing leaders apologised and promised a new assessment and dedicated homelessness prevention support. But months later, Ahmed remained in limbo. Help at Hand continued to support him. Clearer guidance giving care leavers priority in the area they actually live in would prevent delays like this.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/news-and-blogs/how-help-at-hand-supports-care-leavers/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Guest Blog: “Rising as Me”, Reflections on National Care Leavers’ Month28/11/2025 13:20:00
As we continue to mark National Care Leavers’ Month, this guest blog sees Victoria Odude from the Young People’s Benchmarking Forum at Catch22 speak to Abena Dadey from the National Leaving Care Benchmarking Forum.
Guest blog: Supporting care leavers to thrive at the University of Hertfordshire25/11/2025 12:20:00
Michelle Wakefield is a Student Success Officer and the dedicated contact for care experienced and estranged students at the University of Hertfordshire.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on proposed amendment to the Assisted Dying Bill, extending the minimum age as drafted in this Bill from 18 to 2517/11/2025 16:15:00
Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said: “This Bill is perhaps the most consequential this Parliament will consider. It has the potential to fundamentally alter our relationship to death, dying and medical care and I am grateful for the acknowledgement by Peers, by inviting me to give evidence, that it will affect children in myriad ways – despite being out of its immediate scope.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on the publication of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review into the death of Sara Sharif13/11/2025 15:25:00
Statement given from the Children’s Commissioner on the publication of the Child Safeguarding Practice Review into the death of Sara Sharif.
Press Notice: Failing services mean custody being used as a ‘waiting room’ for innocent children, Children’s Commissioner warns12/11/2025 15:25:00
Hundreds of children are left in a ‘waiting room’ limbo each year, being unnecessarily locked up in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing – not because they pose the greatest risk, but because the systems designed to support them are failing, the Children’s Commissioner has warned.
Youth work: Reflections from my Ambassadors10/11/2025 09:25:00
Youth Work Week is an annual event celebrating youth work. It showcases the impact it can have on children and how it can help inspire them to achieve their ambitions.
A Vision for Care, why we should do more for care leavers06/11/2025 13:20:00
A version of this blog appeared in CYP Now and was published in November 2025.
Celebrating Care Leavers’ Month 202504/11/2025 12:20:00
In November we mark Care Leavers’ Month – a time to celebrate the experiences, resilience, and achievements of care-experienced young people across the country.
Setting a vision for children’s social care30/10/2025 15:20:00
Earlier this month I published a new report setting out in one place the reforms I believe are urgently needed to raise standards and outcomes for the country’s most vulnerable children, those in or on the edge of care. Today’s statistics from the Department for Education showing that the number of children with a social worker has risen to over 402,000 underline this urgency.