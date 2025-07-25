Association for Project Management
|Printable version
How increased digital transformation and AI is reshaping project skills and approaches
Findings from a new Association for Project Management (APM) research report have revealed that digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly reshaping the processes and governance of organisations and projects, resulting in a greater need for both digital and interpersonal skills for project professionals.
APM's new research report, titled Digital Transformation and the AI Imperative in Public and Private Sector Projects: Methods and Skills for Project Management, explores the increasing crossover of digital innovation and project management and examines the impact digital transformation and AI is having on project management methodologies, skills and strategic approaches. The research report, led by the University of Southampton, involved a cross-sector survey and expert interviews, alongside a steering group made up of professionals from the public and private sectors.
Its findings highlight the need for project professionals to not only adapt to technological advancements, but also proactively integrate them into their strategic planning and execution.
Digital transformation in the profession
Digital transformation and AI have become a central focus for both public and private sector projects. The report surveyed professionals in both sectors (with project professionals making up the largest group of respondents) and found that 61% of professionals report improved decision-making through AI-driven transformation. Following AI-driven digital transformation, 68% of respondents report improved on-time delivery, 38% reduced project management costs and 61% improved quality.
Gabriela Ramirez Rivas, Research and Impact Advisor for APM, recently said:
“The research in this report clearly shows that digital transformation and AI is impacting decision-making processes and key project performance metrics in the profession. Looking beyond the data, it’s becoming clearer that the increase of digital transformation in the project profession is beginning to have implications for professionals in the industry far beyond that of integrating the digital tools.”
Evolving skills
These technologies are changing the work process, reshaping project management methodologies and the skills required of project professionals. As these technologies become more ingrained, the ways of working will evolve, and project professionals will likely have to reassess their professional skills and the boundaries of their roles.
Gabriela continued:
“This digital transformation is set to shape current and future career trajectories, with new roles emerging that bridge the gap between traditional project oversight and digital innovation.
“The research underlines the importance for project professionals to strive towards combined digital and interpersonal skills, arguing that a hybrid approach that seamlessly blends technical and interpersonal proficiency is emerging as a vital priority for the profession.
“Although that may sound paradoxical, this need for a blended skillset stems from the profound changes that digital transformation can bring to the processes and governance of organisations and projects," Gabriela explained.
"While project professionals must be able to make effective use of digital tools if they are to design, manage and track projects that operate in a digital environment, the emerging digital environment also requires very effective communication and stakeholder engagement to shape the adoption of digital tools, practices and processes.”
To read the full Digital Transformation and the AI Imperative in Public and Private Sector Projects: Methods and Skills for Project Management report, follow this link.
In support of the report's release, Gabriela hosted a LinkedIn live to explore the thought-provoking discussion on how AI and digital transformation are redefining the future of project management across the UK’s public and private sectors. View the full session here.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/how-increased-digital-transformation-and-ai-is-reshaping-project-skills-and-approaches/
