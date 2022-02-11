National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
|Printable version
How is NICE supporting digital health technology developers?
Richard Chivers, operations manager for NICE Scientific Advice, looks at how we’re supporting digital health technology developers and helping them with some of the challenges around evidence requirements and adoption within the NHS.
From sensor-enabled glasses that facilitate self-management for major depression to devices that measure muscle performance to improve a person’s gait, NICE has worked in partnership with Innovate UK and the University of Manchester to support 16 digital health technology (DHT) developers over the last three years as part of the Digital Health Technology Catalyst.
The Digital Health Technology Catalyst, managed by UK Research and Innovation, is a £35 million fund run as part of the Medicines Manufacturing Challenge. It was created to help grow the digital health sector and address challenges identified in the Accelerated Access Review. It has supported a portfolio of the UK’s most promising small businesses, working in over 20 therapy areas, to accelerate their product development and ultimately their route to market.
The NICE Scientific Advice team met each of the 16 funding bid winners to understand more about their technology and develop individual support packages that would demystify some of the challenges around evidence requirements and adoption within the NHS and help them optimise their overall development strategy.
One of the 16 companies, Emteq Labs, are developing a technology called Ocosense – a pair of sensor-enabled glasses that use muscle sensing and machine learning technology to measure physical and emotional responses to environment and stimuli. The data generated can be used to help self-management and personalised care across a range of conditions including major depression. NICE helped identify where the technology could sit within the care pathway for major depression. We also helped establish which tier of the NICE Evidence Standards Framework for Digital Health Technologies the technology would sit within to determine the evidence that would be needed for the glasses to be used by the NHS. Learnings in both of these areas helped the company in planning future studies as well as securing additional funding.
Whilst these engagements were primarily designed to support innovators, it allowed NICE to learn more about the unique challenges faced when developing digital health technologies, particularly those that include artificial intelligence or machine learning (a field that is rapidly evolving in regulation and evaluation). This helped us to enhance the advice we can provide through the META Tool and other services but also helped inform updates to the second edition of the NICE Evidence Standards Framework for Digital Health Technologies and some of the initial thinking for the Multi-Agency Advisory Service for AI and Data-driven Technologies (an on-going collaboration between NICE, MHRA, CQC and HRA). The learning also fed directly into the NICE Office for Digital Health which coordinates all NICE’s work in the field of digital health.
For NICE and the Scientific Advice team, the Digital Health Technology Catalyst and our work supporting companies through the AI in Health and Care Award are great examples of how we can work collaboratively with system partners. This helps us further our reach within an evolving market and continue to support innovators so that the health system can benefit from a wider range of high quality, value-adding technologies.
The success of the Digital Health Technology Catalyst partnership has also been recognised by UK Research and Innovation, with Chris Sawyer, the Innovation Lead for the Catalyst, agreeing that the contribution NICE and the University of Manchester have made to the overall success of the programme is highly valued.
If you are interested in learning more about the various services NICE provides for developers of DHTs and medtech more generally, please do get in touch.
Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/blog/how-is-nice-supporting-digital-health-technology-developers
Latest News from
National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
More than 100 people a year in England could benefit from new endometrial cancer treatment within the Cancer Drugs Fund08/02/2022 16:10:00
Innovative new drug for treating endometrial cancer in adults recommended by NICE as an option for use within the Cancer Drugs Fund
NICE recommends new drug for people living with obesity08/02/2022 13:20:00
Thousands of people living with obesity are set to benefit from a new drug which has helped those using it to reduce their weight by more than 10 per cent
Working in partnership to harness the potential of digital technology07/02/2022 14:15:00
Nicola Bent talks about NICE and the AHSN Network’s important ambition to address market access challenges for digital innovation as part of the collaboration agreement
First gene therapy for rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder in children, recommended in NICE draft guidance04/02/2022 11:15:00
Children with a rare, fatal, genetic disorder will be able to benefit from a new one-off treatment under new NICE guidance.
Dr Samantha Roberts starts work as NICE CEO03/02/2022 11:15:00
Dr Roberts, who is a qualified doctor, has 20 years’ experience in clinical and management posts in healthcare both in the private and public sector.
NICE publishes new combined methods and processes manual and topic selection manual for its health technology evaluation programmes01/02/2022 11:20:00
Changes to the way medicines and other health technologies are evaluated by NICE have now been incorporated into NICE’s new combined methods and processes manual and topic selection manual published on 31 January 2022.
The key to effective shared decision making is to involve people in meaningful conversations about their choices28/01/2022 16:15:00
"Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn." Benjamin Franklin
Selective laser therapy recommended to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension26/01/2022 15:15:00
People newly diagnosed with glaucoma and ocular hypertension (OHT) should initially be offered selective laser therapy (SLT) treatment rather than eye drops, according to an updated NICE guideline published today (Wednesday, 26 January)
NICE signals commitment to greater flexibility in its evaluation of promising new health technologies and making patient access fairer20/01/2022 14:15:00
Changes to the way medicines and other health technologies are evaluated by NICE for use in the NHS were approved by its Board yesterday (19 January 2022).