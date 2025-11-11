Homeless Link
How is your Christmas shopping going?
I know - it's far too early to even think about! But act now - and your supporters and staff could be raising money for you while they shop.
Did you know 1 in 3 people will shop online on Black Friday? And did you know, if your homelessness organisation isn’t registered with easyfundraising yet, you’ll miss out on free funding when your supporters shop.
Through funding platform easyfundraising, everyone’s favourite Christmas gift retailers like eBay, Argos, John Lewis, Currys, Etsy, M&S, Boots, Dunelm, Waterstones and more will donate money to your organisation when your supporters, volunteers, trustees and community shop with them.
It's very easy - an online shopper simply buys something and the retailer sends your voluntary organisation, charity, or CIC a free donation as a thank you, at no extra cost to the shopper. All you need to do is tell your supporters about it and watch the donations come in.
One person shopping the Black Friday sales via easyfundraising can raise an average of £7.50 for you. 10 people means £75 raised in a single day, 20 people means a huge £150 for you…..
How to turn Black Friday into GIVE BACK Friday:
- Register your organisation with easyfundraising at: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/homeless-link
- Tell your network all about it ahead of Black Friday – easyfundraising provide lots of free resources to help you do this
- Your network shop online with 8,000+ retailers via the easyfundraising app or website and raise money for you as they shop - simple
Let’s turn Black Friday into GIVE BACK Friday!
Join easyfundraising: www.easyfundraising.org.uk/homeless-link
