How laser communications are transforming UK space capabilities

A landmark optical downlink from low Earth orbit signals a new era of speed, security and sovereign capability for the British Armed Forces.

The UK has achieved a significant milestone in defence communications technology. Archangel Lightworks, an Oxford-based SME, has successfully completed the country's first optical downlink from space on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), demonstrating laser communications technology that could fundamentally reshape how the Armed Forces send and receive information.

During a 90-second pass of a satellite in low Earth orbit over a ground station in the Mediterranean region, many gigabits of data were transmitted using free space optical (FSO) communications. It is the difference between dial-up internet and superfast fibre broadband.

Why laser communications matter for defence

Traditional satellite communications rely on radio frequency (RF) transmissions, which are relatively wide in beam, susceptible to interception, and increasingly contested in a congested electromagnetic environment. Laser communications work on a fundamentally different principle: using very low-power, non-visible light with a much shorter wavelength than radio waves.

Key advantages over radio frequency

Transmits far more data per second due to shorter wavelength

Extremely narrow beams which are very difficult for adversaries to detect or intercept

Minimal interference with other networks and equipment

Effective in congested and contested electromagnetic environments

Ideal for ISR missions requiring rapid transfer of large data volumes

Beyond the technical achievement, this demonstration carries significant industrial and strategic weight. Laser communications will improve the speed and security of data flows across all domains, air, land, sea, cyber, and space. Critically, it also exemplifies the Defence Industrial Strategy and the Strategic Defence Review in action, drawing on the talent of specialist SMEs and academic partners from across the UK's supplier ecosystem.

What comes next?

The technology is already being considered for integration into the UK's digital targeting web and is designed to be interoperable with the US Space Development Agency standard, a key enabler for allied operations. With applications spanning Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and beyond, optical communications could soon become a core layer of the UK's military data infrastructure.

For techUK members operating across the defence, space and deep tech sectors, this milestone signals both a maturing market opportunity and a government committed to investing in sovereign, cutting-edge communications capability. The UK's first optical downlink is not the end of the story — it is very much the beginning.