National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
|Printable version
How many private rented homes does the UK need in order to meet demand?
A report by Capital Economics for the National Residential Landlords Association has argued that if owner occupied and social rented homes in the UK continue at their ten-year average rate of growth, the supply of homes for private rent across the country would have to increase to meet Government targets.
Capital Economics sets out how, in order to meet targets for housing supply, the Treasury needs to encourage investment in the sector. This includes, increasing the rate of new builds and switching commercial property to residential use. The report also points to the contribution the sector can make in moving stock from short term to long term lets and bringing empty homes back into use.
The North West
The North West needs over 10,000 new private rented homes a year to meet its housing needs.
Ruth Rowntree, North West Representative for the National Residential Landlords Association recently said:
“As the demand for private rental properties continues to increase, renters across the North West will struggle to find the homes they need and can afford as supply continues to fall.
“We have repeatedly warned the Government in recent years about the impact of their policies. These figures show the pressing need for a different approach to stimulate growth in the private rented sector across the region to supply the homes that people want and need.”
Yorkshire and The Humber
Yorkshire and The Humber needs almost 12,000 new private rented homes a year to meet its housing needs.
Ruth Millington, Yorkshire and The Humber Representative for the National Residential Landlords Association recently said:
“As the demand for private rental properties continues to increase, renters across the Yorkshire and The Humber will struggle to find the homes they need and can afford as supply continues to fall.
“We have repeatedly warned the Government in recent years about the impact of their policies. These figures show the pressing need for a different approach to stimulate growth in the private rented sector across the region to supply the homes that people want and need.”
The East Midlands
The East Midlands needs over 12,000 new private rented homes a year to meet its housing needs.
Teresa Kaczmarek, East Midlands Representative for the National Residential Landlords Association recently said:
“As the demand for private rental properties continues to increase, renters across the East Midlands will struggle to find the homes they need and can afford as supply continues to fall.
“We have repeatedly warned the Government in recent years about the impact of their policies. These figures show the pressing need for a different approach to stimulate growth in the private rented sector across the region to supply the homes that people want and need.”
The West Midlands
The West Midlands needs over 15,000 new private rented homes a year to meet its housing needs.
Don Robbie, West Midlands Representative for the National Residential Landlords Association recently said:
“As the demand for private rental properties continues to increase, renters across the West Midlands will struggle to find the homes they need and can afford as supply continues to fall.
“We have repeatedly warned the Government in recent years about the impact of their policies. These figures show the pressing need for a different approach to stimulate growth in the private rented sector across the region to supply the homes that people want and need.”
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/how-many-private-rented-homes-does-the-UK-need-in-order-to-meet-demand
|
Latest News from
National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Spring statement welcome but not enough argue landlords25/03/2022 15:43:00
The Chancellor of the Exchequer recently (23 March 2022) announced that the Government will overturn a previous ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on the application of VAT relief on energy efficiency measures.
NRLA urges Welsh Government to reject rent controls in new shadow white paper21/03/2022 11:15:00
In its Shadow Wales White Paper, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) recently (18 March 2022) set the future direction necessary for a fairer, more inclusive PRS in Wales.
Scrapping New Homes Tax Would Raise 10 Billion16/03/2022 09:15:00
The Government could benefit to the tune of £10 billion if it scrapped the stamp duty levy on the purchase of homes to rent out.
Government wrong to make landlords pay to replace unsafe cladding argue MP's15/03/2022 11:15:00
A cross party group of MPs has opposed the Government’s plans to make many buy-to-let landlords pay for the replacement of dangerous cladding.
Clarity needed on housing Ukrainian refugees02/03/2022 16:15:00
Following the Home Secretary's announcement of additional measures to assist Ukrainian refugees, the NRLA calls on the Government to provide landlords with additional guidance on how they can flag the availability of properties which can house individuals or families fleeing the Ukraine confict.
Gove's cladding plan supports millionaire flat owners over pension savers24/02/2022 15:43:00
Government plans to end the cladding scandal are based on lazy and false assumptions that individual landlords are property tycoons.
Landlords welcome plan to end cladding injustice21/02/2022 14:15:00
Landlords are welcoming an amendment to new laws that would end the injustice of there being worthy and unworthy leaseholders able to access support to tackle dangerous cladding.
UK Needs 230,000 New Private Rented Homes a Year17/02/2022 09:15:00
The UK needs almost 230,000 new private rented homes a year to meet government housing targets across the UK, according to a new report published recently (14 February 2022) by the economics consultancy, Capital Economics.
Majority of English local authorities failed to record private rented sector complaints, new NRLA research shows11/02/2022 14:15:00
New research published by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) reveals that a majority of local authorities in England do not accurately record the number of private rented sector tenure complaints which they receive.