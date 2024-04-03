NCFE
|Printable version
How might the impending general election shape the post-16 qualification reforms?
Withdrawal of funding from post-16 qualifications will be one of the most significant reforms in recent times, and have a huge impact on the sector, but the impending general election creates great uncertainty around the future landscape.
When will the next general election take place?
The Prime Minister has the power to set the date of the next election. In theory, this could be any time until the end of January 2025 – however, an election in December or January seems unlikely, given that polling suggests that this would be unpopular with the electorate.
Although some commentators have suggested that we may see a spring election in May or June, most expect the election to be held in November.
The timing of the election will be very important to the post-16 skills sector, given each of the major parties has indicated very different plans relating to this policy.
What is the current state of the post-16 reforms?
From August 2025, all Level 3 academic and technical qualifications must meet new criteria and all others will have funding approval withdrawn. Only qualifications which are deemed “necessary, high quality and have a clear purpose” will be approved.
The reforms will mean that A Levels and T Levels become the ‘qualifications of choice’ at 16-19 – however, other technical and academic qualifications will also be available.
At NCFE, our team of specialists is developing exceptional technical products that cater to the needs of providers, employers and learners. We believe that in the long term, we have a solution that will ensure that excellent qualifications will still be present and funded if the review goes ahead in full.
How will a general election change the landscape for technical education?
Depending on the results of the general election, the post-16 qualification reforms could take different paths. Let's explore the potential implications of three possible outcomes:
If the Conservative Party remain in power
If the Conservative Party remain in power, we’ll see the reforms go ahead in full, with a further round of defunding of qualifications which overlap with wave 3 and 4 T Levels in August 2025, and more reformed qualifications being launched.
If the Labour Party wins power
If the Labour Party win a majority, they’ve indicated they will pause and review the existing policy. If this happens before August, then the existing landscape will remain, however, if it’s after August, then some qualifications will have already lost funding, and it’s unknown whether Labour would look to restore funding to such qualifications.
They’ve also said very little about whether they would continue to approve reformed qualifications in line with the review.
What happens if it’s a hung parliament?
A ‘hung parliament’, where no party wins an outright majority, would mean even more uncertainty. Parties could try and work together to form a coalition or govern by a simple majority on each issue (confidence and supply). However, in such a scenario, it’s likely that post-16 qualification reforms would not be a priority.
It's clear that the future of post-16 qualification reforms hangs in the balance as the nation prepares to cast its votes.
What can providers do now to secure a positive future?
Talk to our experts. Our team is here to offer hands-on support and continuity for your learners and you can reach out for a no-obligation discussion with our specialists. Whether you're considering switching your provision or simply need guidance through the reforms, we're here to help. You can book a consultation and talk to us today.
Ready to find out more information about the reforms? You can also read our recent blog outlining 4 proactive steps that you can take during the post-16 reforms.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/how-the-impending-general-election-could-shape-the-post-16-reforms/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Impacting learners’ lives through short courses at Bournemouth and Poole College03/04/2024 16:15:00
Bournemouth and Poole College is the largest provider of further education (FE) and apprenticeships in their area. Their core focus is developing the work skills of their students so that they are ready to start or progress in their chosen careers.
4 proactive steps you can take during the post-16 reforms27/03/2024 09:15:00
In the face of post-16 reforms, we’re navigating uncertain terrain. While some awarding organisations are scaling back their offering, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting you and your learners through this transition.
NCFE's dedication to apprenticeship excellence recognised at inaugural Apprenticeship Guide Awards26/03/2024 14:15:00
Educational charity and end-point assessment organisation (EPAO) NCFE has been recognised at the inaugural Apprenticeship Guide Awards by being listed as a finalist in two categories, including Best Apprenticeship in Healthcare.
The Apprentice’s Tim Campbell MBE highlights the role of education and skills for employers at NCFE event20/03/2024 11:15:00
We recently celebrated our 175th anniversary with a flagship event at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music, and to help us mark the occasion, we invited our colleagues, partners, and several brilliant guest speakers who took the day by storm.
Apprenticeships for all: embracing diversity and inclusion to empower every learner19/03/2024 14:15:00
It's a common misconception that apprenticeships and work-based training are a new phenomenon.
In brief: our Advanced British Standard response12/03/2024 09:15:00
The consultation for the Advanced British Standard (ABS) is well underway and, at NCFE, we’ve been drafting our response from subject specialists and experts across the organisation.
Changing lives through accreditation: building futures with Stockport Homes11/03/2024 11:25:00
In the world of social housing, Stockport Homes goes beyond bricks and mortar, actively shaping futures and creating opportunities for its residents.
Why are books important for a child's development?08/03/2024 14:15:00
Janet King, Sector Manager for Education and Childcare at NCFE, explores the role of books in opening up conversations about often difficult topics.
Learning architecture: a blueprint for the future of learning and development07/03/2024 14:15:00
As we navigate the dynamic landscape of education, constantly evolving and adapting to meet the demands of an ever-changing world, it becomes clear that our journey is not merely about imparting knowledge, but rather about sculpting a culture of perpetual learning and growth.