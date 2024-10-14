Chatham House
|Printable version
How modular renewables can reduce the costs of relying on carbon capture
EXPERT COMMENT
COP29 must raise countries’ ambitions to deploy vastly more low-cost modular renewable technologies to help meet the tripling of renewables target set at COP28 and reduce our reliance on expensive carbon capture systems.
The most important international climate conference is around the corner. COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan will be especially important because next year countries will submit their five-yearly national climate plans – or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – as set out under the Paris Agreement.
At COP28 in Dubai last year, the final text was heralded as a last-minute success as – somewhat surprisingly – it was the first ever COP to commit to ‘transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner’. To support this, over 200 countries also committed to triple renewable capacity by 2030.
Under current NDCs, even if all countries achieve their most ambitious decarbonization plans, the world would still fall 30 per cent short of tripling renewable capacity by 2030.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/10/how-modular-renewables-can-reduce-costs-relying-carbon-capture
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The UK must focus on how the Chagos decision is implemented to gain its benefits and minimize risks14/10/2024 13:10:00
The UK decision was welcomed by India and the US, and shows a capacity for fresh thinking. But the transfer of sovereignty must be handled carefully.
What the US election means for trade policy11/10/2024 16:10:00
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump could not be more different when it comes to trade, despite a changed economic landscape.
Why the US–India relationship needs a healthy dose of realism11/10/2024 13:10:00
While the US–India relationship will continue to deepen whoever wins the US election, the two countries must become more realistic about its limits.
Lasting Israel–Palestine peace will not be possible without a new policy to neutralize the Iranian threat10/10/2024 12:20:00
Eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah leaders will not on their own bring peace. Tehran’s malign influence must be countered.
Japan’s snap election: Why Ishiba’s gamble might pay off04/10/2024 16:25:00
Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called for snap elections in a bid to increase his mandate and put his party’s finance scandal to rest.
Palestinians must be given the space to reorganize their political agency04/10/2024 15:10:00
Rather than investing in a failed statehood project, governments can empower Palestinians through other channels – and counter Israel’s impunity to suppress them.
Israel’s wars have sustained the destructive leadership which brought it to this crisis04/10/2024 12:10:00
A year after 7 October, a viable alternative to the Netanyahu government is needed – alongside international support for those willing to invest in peace.
Hezbollah faces an uncertain future after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah02/10/2024 09:20:00
Israel’s killing of Nasrallah has dealt a devastating blow to Hezbollah. Where it goes from here is highly uncertain.