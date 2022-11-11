How new satellite technology could unlock broadband for remote homes

Yesterday we set our plan for how we will enable innovation and growth for new and existing users of radio spectrum. This includes a new strategy for supporting the space sector and harnessing the huge potential provided by communications services delivered via satellite.

Under this strategy, satellite operators will be allowed to access more airwaves so they can provide a wider range of broadband services.

This involves non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite systems, which enable a range of services including providing satellite broadband to homes and business properties in remote areas.

Because of their remote locations, these buildings might be unable to get their broadband services via the usual networks of cables and wires. Instead, the broadband is carried and brought to a building via satellite, in the same way as a satellite TV service.

Unlike traditional geostationary orbit (GSO) satellites, which remain fixed in one location and have been the primary way of delivering satellite communication services, thousands of NGSO satellites orbit the Earth constantly. These are tracked by satellite dishes as they move across the sky, and are being deployed by a range of companies you might have heard of, such as OneWeb and SpaceX.