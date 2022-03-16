How new satellite technology could unlock broadband for remote homes

Today we’ve launched our proposed space spectrum strategy for the coming years, part of which sets out how we will support the growth in use of satellite technology to provide new communications services for people and businesses.

One of these areas involves non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite systems. These enable a range of services, including providing satellite broadband to homes and business properties in remote areas.

Because of their remote locations, these buildings might be unable to get their broadband services via the usual networks of cables and wires. Instead, the broadband is carried and brought to a building via satellite, in the same way as a satellite TV service.

Unlike traditional geostationary orbit (GSO) satellites, which remain fixed in one location and have been the primary way of delivering satellite communication services, thousands of NGSO satellites orbit the Earth constantly. These are tracked by satellite dishes as they move across the sky, and are being deployed by a range of companies you might have heard of, such as OneWeb and SpaceX.