Cristina Luna-Esteban – Ofcom’s Director of Consumers and Retail Markets, 23 November 2026.

It’s hard to imagine modern life without broadband and mobile. We rely on these services every day, so it’s important that customers are treated fairly when dealing with their provider. That could be when signing up to a new deal, switching provider or getting help if something goes wrong.

We have a strong set of rules and protections in place. And while clear rules are important, they only make a difference if they work in practice.

That means we need to keep a close eye on how providers treat their customers and step in when providers fall short of the standards we expect. While we have seen a sustained reduction in telecoms complaints to Ofcom in recent years, we know we cannot be complacent. Particularly as many households continue to face financial pressures.

And as the market evolves, our approach needs to keep pace. Customers are now receiving telecoms services from a broad mix of large established companies, smaller providers and new entrants, using technologies ranging from copper and full fibre fixed networks, to mobile and satellite. But differences in how services are delivered shouldn’t mean differences in the protections customers receive.

We’ve stepped up our consumer telecoms supervision programme in recent months, refreshing how we oversee compliance across the market. We’re engaging with a wider range of providers, including newer entrants, as well as with consumer groups to understand the issues they are seeing and the experiences of the people they support.

We’re also developing new tools to strengthen how we monitor complaints and identify emerging trends. Bringing together this intelligence with our monitoring and direct engagement helps us identify issues and take action where needed.

Our supervision work delivers positive changes for customers. Looking back over the last 18 months, we have, for example:

Ensured customers get clear, accurate information about in-contract price rises and any changes that affect them. Last year we took action after O2 unexpectedly increased prices for mobile customers who were still in contract. We made sure it corrected, and made clearer, information about a customer’s right to exit on its website and in switching messages so customers could make informed decisions, and remedied cases where customers were incorrectly charged for leaving following the price rise.

Improved how providers handle complaints. We worked with 10 providers to improve complaints handling information for customers and how they log, track and record complaints. This resulted in meaningful improvements, including making it easier for customers to raise a complaint and understand what happens next; providers offering a wider range of ways to register a complaint and improved guidance for staff on recognising and recording complaints.

Made early termination charges clearer and fairer. We worked with two providers to change how they calculate early termination charges (ETCs), so that customers cancelling within the minimum contract term are not overcharged. We are currently working with a further seven providers on their approach to ETCs.

Ensured customers can get independent support when complaints cannot be resolved. Through our work with smaller providers, we identified 5 companies which were not signed up to an Alternative Dispute Resolution scheme but, following our intervention, they are now all signed up. As a result their customers have access to independent assessment of unresolved complaints. We are currently working with another two providers to improve how they tell customers about their right to use ADR, and with ADR schemes to ensure that providers comply with revised Ofcom rules that enable customers to escalate complaints to ADR schemes sooner, in six rather than eight weeks.

Improved support for customers in vulnerable circumstances. Since summer 2025, we have secured improvements to the information provided on the websites of 15 providers about how they support vulnerable customers. Changes include publishing or strengthening vulnerability policies, making them easier to find, and improving information about services, such as accessible formats, priority fault repair, relay services and third-party bill management.

Stopped extras being automatically added during online sales. We stopped two smaller providers from automatically pre-selecting add-ons, such as anti-virus software and product assurances, during the online sale process, helping customers to be clear about what they are signing up to.

And it’s not just individual consumers who benefit from this work. Our supervision programme also covers small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, which often use and engage with communications services more like individuals than large businesses. We are currently securing improvements from a provider that serves small business customers, to provide clear pricing information and ensure compliance with our rules concerning contract duration and renewal.

Our supervision work rests on the belief that smarter intelligence, close working with consumer groups and maintaining an open dialogue with industry can resolve many everyday customer problems without lengthy investigations. That is a better outcome for customers and companies alike.

But where initial engagement doesn’t lead to sufficient change, we can take formal enforcement action, as we demonstrated recently with Virgin Media: we had concerns about customers struggling to cancel their broadband services and when we did not see sufficient improvements during our initial engagement, we opened a formal investigation. In July 2026, we fined Virgin Media £28 million as a result.

Our consumer supervision and policy work also helps customers through cost-of-living challenges

At a time when household budgets remain under pressure, it’s important for people to be active in looking for the best available offers when their contract ends. We have found that people can make large savings, whether by re-contracting rather than remaining out-of-contract, or by switching to another provider. Our research suggests, for example, that many out-of-contract customers with broadband, landline and pay-TV could save more than £100 a year by switching.



Helping customers understand where they could save money is an important priority for us. Our new Consumer Hub is designed to make that information easier to find and understand. It offers practical advice on getting a better deal and saving money, as well as help when things go wrong, including common service problems and how to make a complaint.

And to support people on low incomes, we’ve increased our focus on broadband social tariffs, pressing providers to make them easier for eligible customers to find and sign up to. Changes we have secured include improved signposting to social tariffs on their websites; better visibility of key information including prices; and simpler, more inclusive application processes, for example by removing the need for callbacks. One provider has also removed ETCs for customers moving to a social tariff.

We have set out our work on social tariffs in a letter to government, including the progress we have secured through the current voluntary approach. We also set out that there are limits to what a voluntary approach can achieve and that we stand ready to work with the Government to consider whether further action is needed to help ensure everyone can access affordable broadband.

We also know that, when times are hard, people may struggle to pay bills and fall into debt. We care about how people are treated when they fall behind with their payments and so we are working to ensure that customers that are in arrears are treated fairly.

At its heart, our work is about making sure customers get good outcomes, which is even more important when people need help with the cost of living. People should be able to rely on their broadband and mobile providers to give them clear information and choices, trust that they will be treated fairly and that they can get extra help when they need it.

We’ll continue to keep a close eye on whether providers are delivering the customer outcomes we want to see, and hold them to account where they fall short.