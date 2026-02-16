How our funding is supporting Olympic pathways

Learn about the role we play in backing aspiring winter sports athletes through our investment of National Lottery and Government funding into talent and support programmes.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are under way and we’re proud of the role we play in supporting aspiring winter sport athletes.

We invest National Lottery anf Government funding into talent pathways in several winter sports and, through SportsAid and other partners, we fund financial and athlete support programmes like Backing The Best and TASS.

Our investment favours sports in which participants can train and compete at community sports facilities in England – namely indoor or dry snow sports, with a greater focus on park and pipe and slopestyle, rather than (for example) alpine skiing or biathlon.

Our current investments for the 2022–2026 funding cycle:

Wheelchair curling: £150,000 – the three English curlers selected for the Paralympic Games will become the first non-Scots to take to the ice. Snowsport England: £400,000. British Ice Skating: £300,000 – exclusively into short track speed skating programmes based at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham.

During the 2026 Games, we’re showcasing some of the athletes, coaches and programmes that have been supported by The National Lottery and Sport England funding…

Click here for the full press release