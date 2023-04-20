How partners are working to implement Thames Estuary 2100

How partner organisations are working with the Environment Agency to carry out the Thames Estuary 2100 (TE2100) Plan.

We have worked with partners to update the Thames Estuary 2100 (TE2100) Plan. Read how some of our partners are supporting our goals.

Port of London Authority

“Our role in delivering the Thames Estuary 2100 Plan is to ensure the Thames is a resilient, accessible, clean and competitive commercial hub, travel and sporting option. Our Thames Vision 2050 contains shared goals with the Thames Estuary 2100 Plan. We are developing a Thames masterplan to help deliver these goals.

“We are working with the Environment Agency to minimise any navigational and economic impacts of future flood defence options on a river that is home to UK’s largest port, supplying essential food, fuel and medicine.”

Greater London Authority (GLA)

“Thames Estuary 2100 is London’s plan for managing rising sea levels and tidal flood risk. Our role in Thames Estuary 2100 is to advocate for the importance of upgrading tidal defences and placemaking for London. The London Plan and London Environment Strategy both include policies which support delivery of Thames Estuary 2100.

“We are also identifying opportunities in the London Local Nature Recovery Strategy and sources of green finance to support delivery of the Plan. We will also deliver climate resilience through placemaking where the GLA is a landowner.”

City of London

“We act as the local authority for the Square Mile. Our role in delivering this Plan is through strategic planning, placemaking and managing the interactions of risks, including flooding. We are also producing a long-term investment strategy, which considers the impact on protected premises and economic growth.

“We have included policies supporting delivery of Thames Estuary 2100 through our Local Plan. We have produced a pioneering riverside strategy which will deliver the wider benefits of this Plan. Our riverside strategy provides a blueprint for upgrading flood defences along our stretch of the river.

“We also sit on the steering group for the Thames Tidal Councils’ Forum, playing a role in governance.”

Dartford Borough Council

“Our role in delivering this Plan is to create an accessible, inclusive place that is adaptable and resilient to climate change and flooding. We will collaborate with local authorities, the Environment Agency and other organisations to deliver the Plan.

“We are currently producing a riverside strategy, allocating funding and commissioning projects that support the Plan outcomes.”

Essex Wildlife Trust

“Our role in delivering this Plan is to allow people to experience a wetter, wilder and climate resilient tidal Thames. We will raise awareness, advocate for the Plan and deliver projects that help meet Thames Estuary 2100 outcomes where opportunities arise.

“We are currently advocating for this Plan by ensuring it is integrated within the Local Nature Recovery Strategy and working with others to realise tangible benefits for nature’s recovery.”

Transport for London

“Our role is to ensure our assets are resilient to climate change so we can deliver safe, reliable services for our customers. We are currently delivering this Plan by engaging with the Environment Agency and stakeholders to:

understand the risks

co-ordinate effort

protect and enhance green infrastructure

embed considerations of climate risk and adaptation into future asset requirements

“We acknowledge the importance of this in our Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which we published in 2023.