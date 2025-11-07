NHS Wales
How planning can shape healthier communities across Wales
A new research report has found that Local Development Plans (LDPs) offer a key opportunity to ensure that the planning system supports the health and wellbeing of people and communities across Wales.
The report by Cardiff University, commissioned by Public Health Wales, Delivering Public Health and Well-being Priorities through Local Development Plans in Wales, examined three case studies from Bridgend, Cardiff and Conwy, and identified how LDPs are embedding health and wellbeing as priorities within local planning decisions.
The research highlights how local development plans can be effective in supporting the delivery of health and wellbeing priorities by promoting active lifestyles, access to services, green spaces, and healthy food environments.
It also found opportunities to further strengthen the planning system’s influence on health. This included better coordination of healthcare infrastructure, national policy changes to manage the food environment and hot food take-aways, and wider use of Health Impact Assessments in planning.
Liz Green, Consultant in Public Health and Programme Director for Health Impact Assessment at Public Health Wales, said: “Local Development Plans (LDPs) in Wales are key to shaping our local places, providing direction for development and for planning decisions, so they offer a significant opportunity to influence the health and wellbeing of our local communities.
“This work has identified the ways in which the connection between spatial planning and health is being strengthened across three different areas in Wales and makes some clear recommendations about how that connection can be further enhanced.”
The report provides evidence and practical recommendations for planners, local health boards and policymakers and emphasises the importance of continued collaboration between planning and public health professionals.
