How progress tracking and feedback drive student engagement

Most people track their progress throughout their life – whether on a task, issue or goal. Tracking progress allows people to visualise their hard work and build belief. From this belief, achievement is likely to follow.

Examples include runners tracking their times, people monitoring their health journeys, or learners using language apps to record their daily practice. These are all real-world examples of how tracking progress can lead us to positive results.

In education, the distinction between being hopeful of progress and knowing of your progress is powerful. It helps to build confidence, encourage persistence and allows learners to recognise achievement is not accidental, but is the product of deliberate practice and feedback.

A focus on learning, not judgement

In general, it's important to focus on learning rather than judgement. Feedback is less effective when it stops helping students understand their position and how to close the gap.

This mindset shift from judgement to learning could increase a student’s curiosity levels on a subject, reduce anxiety when they see that feedback is there to help them and give them the freedom to make mistakes without the fear of judgement. Instead, the feedback given to them highlights what works well and what could work better.

Research shows that feedback is most effective when it explains where a learner stands, what the aim is, how you can improve. Effective feedback also highlights what worked, which meets the human need for positive recognition.

A 2020 study conducted by two US universities found that pupils were more engaged when they received praise. This praise can come through structured feedback, ensuring a focus on quality over quantity.

Feedback – but how?

Dopamine plays an important role in how we respond to feedback. The chemical messenger in your brain that reinforces positive behaviour, telling yourself: “that felt good!” or “continue doing that!”. Receiving positive feedback releases dopamine, creating a feeling of satisfaction, which boosts motivation.

Whilst there is value in positive feedback, constructive feedback is equally as important. Research by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) found that self-regulatory feedback had a strong impact on disadvantaged and lower attaining students, potentially helping to bridge the disadvantage gap. It also explains that pupils benefit from clear feedback to help them understand their strengths and areas for improvement.

Both positive and constructive feedback is important to a student’s development, whilst negative feedback can also have its benefits. Research from Ilgen & Davis (2000) shows that negative feedback without context can create a defensive emotional response, with little improvement in performance.

However, when people link negative feedback to situations they can control, they are more likely to improve.

The power of Pupil Progress

Reaping the benefits of progress tracking

By embracing tools like Pupil Progress, schools can move beyond traditional attainment snapshots to build a culture of continuous improvement, while also reducing administrative workload.

Ultimately, this approach gives teachers richer insight, learners clearer goals and everyone greater confidence that progress is being tracked and supported.

