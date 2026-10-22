How South Bank Colleges is creating pathways into the early years sector through SWAPs

South Bank Colleges is a further education provider serving diverse communities across London, delivering vocational education, employability training and employer-focused programmes that help adults develop the knowledge, confidence and practical skills needed to progress into work or further study.

The programme is built around inclusion: learners with childcare commitments can leave early and catch up through online resources, no prior qualifications are needed, and learning is adapted for adults with varying levels of English, literacy and confidence.

Through its innovative Early Years Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP), the college is supporting unemployed adults, career changers and women returning to work to access rewarding careers in the early years sector.

Developed in partnership with employers including N Family Club, Kido Schools and Tembo Care, the programme has been designed to address local workforce needs while creating accessible routes into employment. The aim is not just a first job but a sustainable start in childcare, with clear progression from Level 1 into apprenticeships leading to Level 2 and Level 3 Early Years qualifications.

Bringing employers and learners together

SWAPs combine pre-employment training, work placement opportunities, and a guaranteed interview or support with the job application process, helping learners to develop the skills and confidence needed to move quickly into employment.

At South Bank Colleges, learners complete the NCFE Level 1 Award in Introduction to Early Years Settings and the NCFE Level 1 Award in Stress Awareness, alongside the college's in-house employability certificate, which supports CV writing, interview preparation, workplace behaviours, and career planning. The intention is to build employers' pipeline of future qualified practitioners, recruiting committed local adults who can progress through apprenticeships to Level 3.

The Introduction to Early Years Settings award covers the role of the practitioner, safeguarding, health and safety, and how children learn through play – the baseline knowledge employers expect from day one. The Stress Awareness award helps learners recognise and manage stress, supporting wellbeing and resilience in a demanding, people-facing sector.

In response to employer feedback, the college also added an introduction to the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework, so that learners understand the standards they will work to and can talk about them confidently at interview.

This combination of accredited learning, employability development, employer engagement, and direct progression opportunities provides learners with a strong foundation for entering the workforce.

Supporting learners to succeed

Learners are referred by Job Centre Plus (JCP) Work Coaches in the south London area, with JCP and the college working together on recruitment, screening and ongoing support so that learners can take part without affecting their benefits.

The first pilot cohort welcomed 18 learners, of which 13 went on to complete and access the guaranteed interview and practical assessment with employers. As a result, N Family Club made four job offers across apprenticeship, part-time, and full-time Assistant Early Educator roles. Other learners progressed into further study or secured employment in education settings, including schools.

The second cohort recruited 13 learners, with seven progressing into employment with partner employers. Learners secured a range of opportunities, from full-time apprenticeships to part-time and bank roles, providing the flexibility that many women returning to work were seeking.

Delivering meaningful outcomes

Alongside employment outcomes, learners have progressed into further education and employment beyond the childcare sector, demonstrating the wider impact of the programme on confidence, employability, and career progression.

Sandra Brouet, SWAP Cluster Programme Lead in Early Years, Health and Social Care at South Bank Colleges stated:

“Many of our learners come to us after years away from education or work, and the Level 1 NCFE qualifications give them an achievable, credible starting point. “What makes the SWAP work is pairing that learning with real employer involvement. Partners like N Family Club, Kido and Tembo Care meet learners, assess them in a practical session and offer genuine roles. “Seeing learners aged 18 to 61 move into apprenticeships and Assistant Educator posts within weeks shows what's possible when training, employers and the DWP work together around local workforce needs. “Many learners face barriers such as limited English, gaps in literacy and numeracy, low confidence or long periods out of work. Tutors adapt delivery to meet these needs, using initial assessment, small-group work, practical scenarios, visual resources and one-to-one support so that every learner can access the content and evidence their learning."

Building confidence through qualifications

For many learners, the programme provides more than just a route into employment.

The Level 1 qualifications offer an achievable entry point for those who may have been away from education or employment for some time. Combined with employability training, employer sessions, guaranteed interviews and practical assessments, learners are able to build confidence and apply their knowledge in real-world recruitment situations.

The qualifications have helped learners refresh their study skills, develop sector-specific knowledge, and gain the confidence needed to take the next step in their careers.

One learner, James Neagu-Lenane, reflected on his experience: “I chose to study Level 1 EYFS at Lambeth College because I wanted to give back to my community, and I believe supporting young families is incredibly important. One of the highlights has been meeting and building relationships with a passionate community of childcare professionals and learners.

The course has given me valuable insight into safeguarding practice and helped prepare me for my next steps. My ambition is to become a fully qualified childcare educator while continuing to grow my personal events business.

“I would 100% recommend this course to others. It's an excellent way to gain expert knowledge, build confidence, and take your first steps into the workforce.”

Another learner, Zainab Ayotebi, said:

“I chose to study this course because I have a passion for helping children learn, grow and develop. The course has given me valuable knowledge about childcare, child development and creating a safe and happy environment for children. It has also helped me build my confidence and develop new skills. “I feel proud of what I have achieved and would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in working with children. It has inspired me to continue my studies, gain further qualifications and work towards my dream of a career in a nursery setting.”

Partnering with NCFE

Before launching the pilot, South Bank Colleges worked closely with NCFE's Workforce Development team to explore how qualifications could best support the programme's aims and meet the needs of learners. The college found the qualifications to be accessible, relevant and well suited to adults returning to learning or employment.

The partnership has enabled the college to create an employer-led pathway that combines qualifications, employability support, and direct access to vacancies, giving learners the best possible opportunity to progress into sustainable employment.

Claire Bridger, Commercial Manager at NCFE, stated:

“South Bank Colleges’ approach demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when qualifications, employers and employability support are brought together around local workforce needs.” “Too often, people face barriers to employment simply because they haven’t had the opportunity to demonstrate what they can do. What I particularly like about this programme is that it brings together learning, employer engagement, and practical experience to give learners both the confidence and the opportunity to take that next step into work.”

Looking ahead

With two cohorts delivered during 2026 and a new cohort already underway, South Bank Colleges continues to expand its impact. By combining NCFE qualifications with employer partnerships and the proven SWAP model, the college is helping adults build confidence, gain valuable skills and take meaningful steps towards employment in the early years sector.

Find out how we can support your SWAP delivery and help learners move into sustainable employment through tailored Sector-based Work Academy Programmes.