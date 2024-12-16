NCFE
|Printable version
How tagging transforms learning outcomes: pupils achieve more progress in just three months
Our recent collaboration with NCFE focused on how tagging – an innovative tool within Pupil Progress – enables the assignment of students to groups based on shared learning needs or strategic goals, such as "English 4+ but not Maths."
This functionality is further enhanced by detailed Question Level Analysis (QLA) from formal assessment data, providing both teachers and students with clear insights into the specific areas of the course that require focus and improvement. But the success of this project isn’t just about the technology; it’s about a shared commitment to improving outcomes for every student.
In just three months, underperforming students identified for targeted support using the Pupil Progress tagging feature matched or made greater progress than their peers, closing learning gaps. This was seen consistently across all 6 schools that used tagging, and in both English and Maths.
This isn’t just a promising statistic – it’s evidence of how teacher expertise paired with purpose-built assessment tracking tools can transform teachers’ strategic planning, student motivation, and efficiently raise attainment.
The journey behind Pupil Progress
As former educators, Brett Griffin and I lived the challenges teachers face every day. I spent over 12 years as a school leader, working to simplify data management while improving student outcomes. Brett, an Assistant Principal, shared my frustration with the inefficiencies in tracking and evidencing progress.
The “aha” moment came during a key education conference, where Brett secured our first investor. Together, over the past 10 years we’ve built Pupil Progress, a platform designed by teachers, for teachers, to transform how schools approach assessment. Today, our team of more than 30 includes many former educators who are passionate about reducing workload and creating opportunities for students.
What is Pupil Progress?
Pupil Progress trackers help you take control of your performance data at subject, topic and skill level, giving you clarity and confidence when it comes to informing your curriculum strategy, lesson planning and teaching.
For teachers, tracking and evidencing progress can feel like an uphill battle. How do you identify which pupils are struggling? How do you ensure interventions are effective? And how do you communicate progress clearly to parents and carers, school leaders, and inspectors? This is where our tagging feature comes in.
What is tagging and how does it work?
Tagging allows teachers to label specific skills or objectives for improvement within assessments, breaking down learning into manageable chunks. Instead of focusing solely on final grades, tagging helps identify and track progress of students with similar strengths and weaknesses at a granular skill, topic or question level.
By reviewing tagged data, teachers gain clear insights into student performance, enabling them to:
- pinpoint learning gaps and plan targeted interventions
- track long-term trends in progress and identify consistent issues
- evidence progress during meetings, inspections, and reviews.
The results: positive progress in just three months
Our recent research with NCFE revealed the significant impact of tagging on pupil outcomes:
- Accelerated learning: previously underperforming pupils that were tagged achieved matched or exceeded results in comparison to their peers.
- Improved clarity for teachers: Educators reported that tagging made it easier to identify areas needing attention.
- Enhanced engagement: Targeted interventions boosted pupil confidence and motivation.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/how-tagging-transforms-learning-outcomes-pupils-progress/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping powering FE for all17/12/2024 11:15:00
In the sixth and final episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we explored the transformative power of further education (FE) in fostering inclusivity and addressing key barriers in education and skills development.
Education starts here, not in the classroom16/12/2024 16:15:00
Last week, we learned about the Prime Minister’s six key milestones when he introduced his new plan for change.
The power of perseverance: how Lisa Sanford-Howard returned to education to achieve her career goals12/12/2024 14:15:00
When Lisa Sanford-Howard recognised that she wanted to enhance her skills and knowledge for her home-based childcare business, she made the decision to return to education.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping navigating skills challenges in health and social care10/12/2024 14:15:00
In the fifth episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we delved into the pressing skills challenges facing the health and social care sector.
Pilot seeks to take learners into the metaverse10/12/2024 09:15:00
A pioneering new project is looking to develop a mixed reality (MR) platform to enhance assessment and make learning more immersive.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping essential digital skills06/12/2024 14:15:00
Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, returned this week.
3 top tips for writing a winning Aspiration Award nomination05/12/2024 14:15:00
If you’re looking to celebrate a learner, educator, or centre who has gone above and beyond to achieve something outstanding this past year, entering them into our Aspiration Awards is the perfect way to recognise their success!
National awards celebrating stories at the heart of education open for nominations04/12/2024 11:15:00
Nominations are now open for the 2025 Aspiration Awards, a national celebration of the outstanding achievements of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK.
Unlocking Opportunities: recapping NEETs and youth employment28/11/2024 11:20:00
In the third episode of Unlocking Opportunities, our live show series in partnership with FE News, we turned our attention to the pressing issue of NEETs – young people not in education, employment, or training – and explored strategies to tackle youth unemployment.