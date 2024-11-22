How techUK is supporting the sector to protect women and girls

In November 2022, techUK launched a partnership with Policing to support the delivery of a national digital agenda aimed at preventing and tackling violence against women and girls.

This saw the formation of techUK’s Violence Against Women and Girls and Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (VAWG & RASSO) Tech Working Group. The group aims to foster collaboration between law enforcement, academia, third sector and industry, creating a platform to discuss the challenges faced when protecting women and girls in this space.

Since the group's formation, the primary focus has been exploring the increasingly vital role of technology in preventing and addressing violence against women and girls. Digital solutions are proving essential, enhancing safety, supporting law enforcement, and improving access to resources like online reporting tools. Over the past year, we’ve learned from a variety of speakers about initiatives such as the “Ask for Angela” campaign, which is protecting women in the nighttime economy; efforts within the justice system to improve victim experiences; and examples of how law enforcement is leveraging digital tools, data, and technology to support investigations.

Working closely with partners, we have also been at the centre of discussions on innovative data extraction methods that allow mobile phones to remain with victims during digital evidence collection, minimising disruption and stress. Significant progress is being made as law enforcement collaborates closely with the technology sector to tackle the unique challenges related to VAWG and RASSO.

These ongoing partnerships underscore the essential role technology plays in driving impactful, effective solutions. techUK is proud to work with its members and partners to advance this digital agenda. However, we also recognise that new technologies sadly bring new opportunities for crime and, it is important for techUK to work with its partners to really understand these challenges.

Defining ‘Technology-facilitated Abuse’ in the home

Tech abuse, or technology-facilitated abuse, refers to when abusers control, harass, or intimidate their victim through means of technology. This can be carried out to facilitate physical, sexual, psychological, or economic abuse. While most of the technology or systems used have been developed with good intent, the capability of their misuse requires closer attention if we are to reduce the number and severity of opportunities for tech-facilitated abuse. Examples that have been observed in cases include tracking a person’s location through a body worn device, social media account, or, with an increased use of ‘smart home’ devices, home monitoring systems. Victims can also be tracked through ‘stalkerware’ software that allows perpetrators to covertly monitor the victim’s activity without their knowledge. Access to their photographs and messages can lead to coercion and intimidation, preventing victims from seeking help. Such threats are now being communicated through varying means to avoid detection, including bank transfer reference or controlling the lights and heating in a home to demonstrate an abuser’s control.

Whilst the true accuracy of technology facilitated abuse’s prevalence is unknown, Refuge reported that 72% of women who were able to access their services experienced an aspect of their abuse through technology.

In a recent working group session, participants were joined by a representative from the Metropolitan Police who delivered a presentation on how everyday technology devices are increasingly being used in cases of domestic abuse. One particularly memorable example was an instance in which a ‘smart fridge’ was used by an abuser to control when their partner was able to eat.

The session also referenced a report published last year by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee. This is titled ‘Connected tech: smart or sinister’ and it warns of the increasing issue of smart technology and connected devices in facilitating domestic abuse. The report highlights various concerns and opportunities such as data protection and product security, emphasising the need to upskill law enforcement agencies and convene a ‘tech abuse working group’ via the Office for Product Safety and Standards. Further emphasising the importance of, and need for, collaboration between the tech sector and Policing institutions.

Technology and, more specifically, smart devices offer immense potential to enhance the convenience, security, and efficiency of our homes. However, as technologies become increasingly more intelligent and interconnected, so too do the threats associated with their misuse.

What are we seeing from the third sector?

The third sector plays a vital role for women and girls who are victims of tech abuse, from identifying abuse, reporting their perpetrator to aftercare and safeguarding. For instance, techUK is delighted to be engaging with Refuge who have constructed a list of questions for consideration to help victims. This includes how they can realise their abuse, secure their technology, ensuring those who are at risk have information to sign post them to further help.

Similarly, Women’s Aid have done extensive working helping women and girls secure their safety in the online and digital space. Their ‘do it yourself online safety guide’ is available in nine languages and gives instructions on how victims can secure their devices through eleven different ways and signpost viewers to the relevant helplines. Moreover, the site not only provides widely accessible detail on what information their digital or online activity can reveal such as their location or medical records, but also what crucial digital evidence they are able to gather when it comes to reporting.

By filling the gaps in support where policing may struggle in capacity or facilities, the third sector provides a vital function of raising awareness of tech abuse occurrences and serves as a platform for victims who may feel isolated or may not be comfortable to initially seek legal help. As such, it is important that engagement between industry, policing and charity organisations continues to ensure widespread safety of women and girls and also addresses challenges around data sharing and, any disparities between datasets.

Examples/ case studies where industry is driving positive change

Despite the potential risks, technology is overwhelmingly used as a force for good and serves as a powerful tool to empower women and girls, especially those at risk. At techUK we have the benefit of being able to see where this is demonstrated within industry through our members. As emerging technology is increasingly being used for anything from; providing new reporting methods and reducing feelings of isolation, to helping law enforcement to prioritise high risk cases through predictive analytics.

An excellent case study that highlights what the sector is doing to tackle some of these challenges in this space comes from techUK members – IBM. IBM have published their future-proof ‘five key design principles’ to combat tech abuse that aims to improve the usability, security and privacy of devices. They highlight that, through having a diverse design team, removing intimidating language in the settings, increasing the transparency of usage, supporting technical confidence, and clear access to unsubscribe from shared networks, innovators can successfully implement safety by design. You can find out more about their work here.

With technological advancements on the rise and the growing potential for misuse in the home, it is ever important that industry and the criminal justice system collaborate to address how products can harm women and girls who are increasingly at risk of domestic abuse.

The ability of smart homes to provide evidence of domestic abuse as the ‘invisible witness’ can only be benefited from if officers have sufficient training for identifying the devices and collecting the data. techUK is currently in talks with both Police Digital Service and The College of Policing on exactly this. The need for suppliers to continue to be transparent in how their products could be misused and providing clear instructions on how the data can be collected.

The technology industry is taking vital progressive steps to tackling tech abuse through supporting a seamless experience in the criminal justice system, promoting victim centric design and advocating the upskilling of both users and law enforcement.

What next and how is techUK ensuring the conversation continues?

Through partnerships built across law enforcement, industry and the third sector, techUK will be facilitating a roundtable which will enable an open dialogue between relevant agencies to share ideas for best practice in protecting women and girls in the technological realm.

Sustaining such important conversations, the VAWG & RASSO Tech Working Group continues to invite guest speakers from industry, third sector and law enforcement, to gain insight as to what each side needs to combat tech abuse.

In the meantime, we encourage techUK members and any organisation working in this space to come forward and share their thoughts, challenges and case studies. The continued sharing of best practice and support for a collaborative network is vital. We at techUK are committed to ensure we create a platform where Policing, industry and law enforcement come together to prevent tech-enabled abuse and better support victims.

Take a look at our member-led VAWG & RASSO Hub, which showcases the latest developments in this space.