How The Bus Station helped us grow Co‑Lab in West Cumbria

Blog posted by: Clyne Albertelli, 19 June 2026 – Social Impact, Uncategorized.

When we founded Co‑Lab in 2022, we set out with a clear purpose: to support organisations working across critical national infrastructure, including the nuclear, clean energy and innovation sectors.

Like many early-stage businesses, we faced some immediate challenges. We needed to build a professional network, establish credibility in a competitive space, and find an environment that would allow us to grow.

Connecting with The Bus Station in Whitehaven came at exactly the right time.

Finding the right environment to grow

In the early days, having access to flexible workspace was important. It gave us a professional base and somewhere to meet, collaborate and focus. But the value of The Bus Station went beyond the physical space.

What really made a difference was the wider ecosystem. Being part of a community of entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and organisations meant we were able to build connections quickly and start having meaningful conversations from the outset.

That sense of community helped speed up our development as a business.

Support that made a difference

This support, made possible through investment in the local business ecosystem, helped us move forward

It gave us:

Flexible workspace and facilities

Business support and guidance

Opportunities to collaborate and network

Access to a broader community of businesses and stakeholders

This combination of support helped us establish ourselves more quickly than we would have done on our own. It enabled us to build relationships, develop ideas and begin creating opportunities.

From start-up to growing consultancy

Since those early days, Co‑Lab has evolved significantly.

We have grown from a sole founder-led business into a team of six employees and associates. Alongside this, we have expanded our services—from initially focusing on engineering and programme support to now offering strategy, systems and performance consulting.

We’ve also had the opportunity to work with organisations including Sellafield Ltd, the UK Atomic Energy Authority and RAICo, as well as a range of public and private sector clients.

These milestones reflect both the progress we’ve made and the strength of the environment we’ve been part of.

Creating value locally

For us, growth isn’t just about turnover or contracts. It’s also about the contribution we can make to the local area.

As we’ve grown, we’ve created skilled professional roles here in West Cumbria, helping to keep talent in the region and offering high-quality career opportunities.

We’re proud to be part of a wider movement that supports innovation, entrepreneurship and business growth locally, with programmes like Sellafield Ltd’s Social Impact Strategy, alongside BEC and Barclays Eagle Lab, helping to make this possible.

A continuing role in our journey

The Bus Station continues to play an important role in our story. It has created a space where businesses can connect, collaborate and support each other.

That kind of environment is vital - not just for individual businesses, but for the long-term resilience and growth of the local economy.

Looking ahead

As we look to the future, our focus is on scaling our strategy and systems consulting offer and supporting more organisations across the UK.

At the same time, we remain committed to West Cumbria. We want to continue creating opportunities locally while helping organisations improve how they plan, deliver and perform.

We also recognise the role we can play within The Bus Station community itself. Having benefited from that environment in our early stages, we’re keen to support other early-stage businesses as they begin their journey.

That might be through sharing insight, building connections, or contributing to the collaborative culture that helped us get established.

By continuing to be an active part of The Bus Station business community, we hope to help encourage more start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow and develop, alongside our own continued growth.

Our experience shows that the right combination of environment, support and community can make a real difference - helping early-stage businesses grow into sustainable, impactful organisations.

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