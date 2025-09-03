How the CMA gathers information to enforce consumer law

This guide summarises how the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gathers information when it suspects that a business might have broken consumer law. We can use our powers at any time: before or after we decide to open a case, or without us having to open a case at all.

This is for people who:

own, manage or work for a business which is currently being investigated by the CMA, or might be in the future

have been asked by the CMA to provide information about a business that is, or may be, investigated (for example, you might be a business's supplier)

If we suspect that you might have broken the law, we may open a case.

This guide is a summary of the main points of chapter 7 ('Powers of investigation') of our consumer enforcement guidance (CMA58). Read the full guidance for more information.

Find out how we use our direct enforcement powers to investigate and decide upon suspected breaches of consumer law.

(Source: Competition and Markets Authority, 28 August 2025)