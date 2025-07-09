How the CPS used new National Security Act legislation to prosecute the plot to sabotage Ukrainian aid warehouses on UK soil

The convictions of three men following an arson at a warehouse housing humanitarian aid and Starlink satellite equipment destined for Ukraine is a significant moment.

The attack – which caused damage and repairs costing around £1m – was orchestrated by Dylan Earl, 20, and Jake Reeves, 23, who were recruited by the Russian mercenary organisation – the Wagner Group. The pair previously pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and offences under the National Security Act also connected to a separate plot to set fire to the restaurant of a critic of the Russian state and kidnap him.

They are the first people to be convicted under the new National Security Act 2023 designed to tackle threats that fall short of traditional spying and espionage, and can involve third party actors not working directly for a foreign hostile state.

Nii Mensah, 23, Jakeem Rose, 23, and Ugnius Asmena, 20, were convicted of aggravated arson today after they were recruited by Earl and Reeves to carry out the blaze at the Cromwell industrial estate in Leyton, east London, on 20 March 2024.

Another man was acquitted of aggravated arson.

Ashton Evans, 20, was also convicted of one offence of failing to disclose information about terrorist acts and found not guilty of another count after a trial at the Old Bailey.

Another man was found not guilty of two counts of failing to disclose information about terrorist acts.

The prosecution followed an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

David Cawthorne, Unit Head from the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The National Security Act 2023 enhances the powers of the Crown Prosecution Service and law enforcement agencies to tackle the evolving threat of hostile states operating in the UK.

“It is clear that this was a targeted attack given the connection the warehouse had to Ukraine in shipping aid and other goods.

“The arson, on behalf of the Wagner Group, a private military contractor intimately connected to the Russian state, was orchestrated by Dylan Earl and Jake Reeves – who recruited others.

“The fire caused large-scale damage and risked the lives of those in and around the area, as well as those whose public duty meant that they needed to attend the fire.

“These convictions send a very clear message that this type of offending will not be tolerated on UK soil.”

Building the case: Prosecuting Russian-backed saboteurs

Using the National Security Act 2023, prosecutors now have new powers to address evolving state threats – such as espionage, interference in our political system, sabotage, and assassination – and this case marked the first convictions under the new act.

In this case, prosecutors were able to secure convictions against Dylan Earl and Jake Reeves for their actions in orchestrating the arson on the warehouse in east London as well as a plot to set fire to Hide Restaurant and Hedonism Wines in Mayfair and kidnap the owner.

In March 2024, Earl, acting at the behest of the Wagner Group, commissioned the arson attack on the warehouse. He contacted the Wagner Group via the social media application Telegram and expressed a willingness to undertake missions.

Acting under Earl’s direction, Reeves then recruited Nii Mensah, Jakeem Rose and Ugnius Asmena to attack the warehouse, although they did not know they were working on behalf of the Wagner Group.

CCTV footage, traffic cameras and mobile phone analysis revealed that English drove Mensah, Rose and Asmena to and from the industrial estate in Leyton in a car registered to him.

Further CCTV footage from the scene also showed Mensah and Rose exiting the car, climbing over a wall and approaching the warehouses.

Rose was then seen pouring a jerry can of accelerant – which had been filled at a petrol station on the way to Leyton – onto the doors of the warehouse units and setting them alight.

Mensah and Rose at the industrial estate

Mensah filmed the attack and livestreamed the footage to Earl. The video was recovered by police. A knife found at the scene was linked to Rose through DNA analysis.

The prosecution was able to prove that by setting a large fire in an urban area, Mensah, Rose and Asmena had endangered lives and that there was a foreseeable risk to life to anyone in the vicinity.

Ashton Evans and Earl were also in contact via messaging service Signal, when a plot to set fire to Hide Restaurant and Hedonism Wines in Mayfair and kidnap the owner – a critic of the Russian state – was discussed along with using the method of explosives.

Through these messages, the prosecution was able to prove that Evans knew about the offending and failed to take action and report it to the authorities.

The sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.