How the insurance industry can help society adapt to climate change

EXPERT COMMENT

As climate change threatens to make homes uninsurable, the insurance industry is often the bearer of bad news. But its understanding of future risks can be used to help society adapt to a warming world.

There are increasingly frequent headlines about how climate change is affecting insurance coverage and affordability: homeowners in areas prone to wildfires, hurricanes or flooding discovering that their existing policies cannot be renewed, or that cover has become unaffordable or vanished altogether. The word often attached to these stories is a stark one: uninsurability.

Beyond the headlines, banks worry about what declining cover means for the value of properties securing long-term mortgages. In turn, regulators worry about the systemic consequences if large numbers of properties lose value at once. Mayors worry about gaps in coverage impacting long-term investment in their cities. Governments, meanwhile, are becoming more interventionist as people are being priced out of protection, stepping in to keep cover flowing.

They are right to worry. But framing the problem as insurance failure misdiagnoses what is going wrong – and lets everyone else off the hook.

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