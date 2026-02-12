How the Met Office provides weather and climate data services

For more than a century and a half, the Met Office has been at the forefront of weather and climate science, providing trusted, world-leading insights to organisations across the globe.

Since becoming the UK’s national meteorological service in 1854, we have developed a deep understanding of how to collect, generate, verify and interpret weather and climate data, using science and technology to support informed decisions across government, industry and academia. Today, our data services continue to evolve, offering organisations flexible, accurate and authoritative information that helps them operate safely, efficiently and sustainably.

At the heart of our data provision is our global Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) model, recognised internationally as world-leading by standards set by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). This model underpins the accuracy of our forecasts and helps ensure that the data we provide is robust, reliable and ready for operational use.

Whether organisations are preparing for severe weather, managing climate-related risks or developing innovative research, our data services support critical decision-making at every level.

A comprehensive portfolio of weather and climate data

The Met Office provides a wide range of data services designed to meet the needs of different sectors. These include Public Sector Information (PSI) data, licensed datasets for reuse, open data resources and industry-specific services for business customers. Many organisations rely on these datasets to plan operations, meet regulatory requirements and understand future risks linked to weather and climate.

We work closely with users across government, academia and industry to ensure that the data we provide is complete, accurate and fit for purpose. Our teams help organisations identify solutions tailored to their needs, whether they require historical climate information, specialist analysis or high-resolution forecasts to support operational planning.

Climate Data Portal

One of our core products is the Met Office Climate Data Portal, a publicly available platform that provides curated climate data in easy-to-use formats. Built using ESRI’s ArcGIS Hub, the portal enables both GIS and non-GIS users to view climate data geospatially and analyse climate change projections alongside their own datasets. This capability helps organisations explore how climate change may affect their region, infrastructure or sector.

The portal also hosts the beta version of the Local Authority Climate Service (LACS), a set of tools designed to support local authorities and community groups as they plan for climate change. LACS forms part of a commitment made by Defra and defined in The Third National Adaptation Programme (NAP3) and the Fourth Strategy for Climate Adaptation Reporting. Since its launch, the Met Office has collaborated with the University of Leeds to gather insights from local authority climate officers in England and Scotland, generating case studies that highlight how LACS has supported climate adaptation planning in different contexts.

Met Office Weather DataHub

Another key service is the Met Office Weather DataHub, our self-serve platform that provides access to a broad range of weather data through an application programming interface (API). Through the Weather DataHub, users can customise and subset data by geographic region, time step, model run or parameter.

This flexibility makes it easier than ever to integrate Met Office data into business systems, academic research or digital applications. To help users navigate our full offering, we also publish a detailed data products and services catalogue. This guide outlines the datasets available, their formats and delivery methods, and the relevant contact points for each service.

Flexible access through third-party platforms

We recognise that organisations increasingly require scalable, interoperable and cloud-ready access to data. In response, we provide multiple ways to access Met Office datasets and work with a range of third-party platforms, including cloud providers, open data initiatives and data marketplaces. This flexibility ensures that organisations can obtain the data they need in the formats and environments that best suit their workflows and technical infrastructure.

Weather data for business

Businesses across the UK and internationally rely on Met Office weather and climate data to support day-to-day operations, strategic planning and long-term resilience. As a world-leading scientific organisation, we supply historical records, forecasts, specialist datasets and tailored analyses to help organisations understand how weather affects their operations. We also help companies integrate weather data into their systems, improving efficiency, profitability and resilience while planning for future climate change.

Observational data services

The Met Office provides extensive access to observational data for professionals, including both surface and marine datasets. All hourly UK land-based observations are classified as WMO Essential and are free of licence fees, although delivery is provided by complete bulletin only. Annual fees apply depending on which bulletins are required.

These bulletins include a wide range of observational information covering 24 hour periods from WMO stations. Users can consult station lists to view available locations and codes-based observations are classified as WMO Essential and are free of licence fees, although delivery is provided by complete bulletin only. Annual fees apply depending on which bulletins are required.

Marine observational data is also available and, like surface observations, is categorised as WMO Essential and free of licence fees. These datasets are vital for organisations working in sectors such as shipping, offshore energy and marine research.

Rainfall and radar data

We provide two types of radar products offering rainfall estimates across the UK and Europe. These include the international composite radar products for the UK and Ireland, and the northwest European composite surface rain rate estimate. These datasets help organisations monitor rainfall in real time, assess potential flooding risks and support operational planning for weather-sensitive activities.

Supporting informed decisions across sectors

From climate adaptation planning to operational weather monitoring, the Met Office provides the robust, evidence-based data that organisations need to make informed decisions.

With world-leading science, decades of experience and a commitment to supporting public good, our data services empower users to manage risks, innovate confidently and prepare for a changing climate.

