How the UK can harness the power of research for its Industrial Strategy

EXPERT COMMENT

The government should invest R&D funding strategically in discovery science, connect regional R&D hubs into a national innovation ecosystem and collaborate with partners abroad.

The UK is navigating a world defined by rapid technological change, shifting geopolitical dynamics and the urgent need to create sustainable and equitable economic growth. The UK government’s Industrial Strategy (the Strategy), published last week, is a central part of its response to these challenges.

The Strategy rightly identifies research and development (R&D) as a critical lever to boost productivity and growth, and to secure the UK’s place in a world where scientific and technological leadership is essential to global influence.

But there are also significant challenges to overcome if the UK is to compete globally and translate its R&D strengths into economic value and growth. The Strategy’s interventions will help to achieve these goals, but should be accompanied by strategic funding in discovery science, ongoing support for connecting regional R&D clusters into a national innovation ecosystem and increased collaboration abroad.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.