Chatham House
|Printable version
How the UK can harness the power of research for its Industrial Strategy
EXPERT COMMENT
The government should invest R&D funding strategically in discovery science, connect regional R&D hubs into a national innovation ecosystem and collaborate with partners abroad.
The UK is navigating a world defined by rapid technological change, shifting geopolitical dynamics and the urgent need to create sustainable and equitable economic growth. The UK government’s Industrial Strategy (the Strategy), published last week, is a central part of its response to these challenges.
The Strategy rightly identifies research and development (R&D) as a critical lever to boost productivity and growth, and to secure the UK’s place in a world where scientific and technological leadership is essential to global influence.
But there are also significant challenges to overcome if the UK is to compete globally and translate its R&D strengths into economic value and growth. The Strategy’s interventions will help to achieve these goals, but should be accompanied by strategic funding in discovery science, ongoing support for connecting regional R&D clusters into a national innovation ecosystem and increased collaboration abroad.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/07/how-uk-can-harness-power-research-its-industrial-strategy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Back-to-back BRICS and Quad meetings highlight India’s increasingly difficult balancing act07/07/2025 15:25:00
India’s balancing act between the West and the Global South demonstrates the agility of its foreign policy. But this act is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain in a fragmented global order.
Is China friend or foe to the UK? A government audit says: ‘It’s complicated’04/07/2025 13:20:00
Britain needs a better plan to prepare for a world of Chinese dominance. And it must be subjected to public scrutiny.
Brazil’s BRICS agenda may be hard to accomplish after the Iran–Israel war03/07/2025 15:25:00
Brazil wants to pursue an important multilateral agenda. But an expanded membership’s reaction to the war may tilt the group away from Rio’s long-standing goals.
Three key summer deadlines will reveal how Trump views the future of US power03/07/2025 12:20:00
The US will hit three self-imposed deadlines this summer: on tariffs, international organizations and the debt ceiling. Administration choices will make it clearer how President Trump sees the global order – and harder to argue that the fundamentals of US strength are undamaged.
The Middle East still fears Israel – and Iran02/07/2025 09:20:00
Trump intervened to help Israel’s military in Iran. Will he continue to let it operate freely in Gaza?
The Israel–Iran ceasefire is a relief for China. But the war exposed Beijing’s lack of leverage01/07/2025 13:20:00
China will be forced to continue hedging its bets as it adjusts to a fundamentally changed Middle Eastern security outlook.
The UK purchase of F35As increases reliance on US systems – with limited benefits01/07/2025 09:20:00
The aircraft will add redundancy to NATO’s DCA mission but will not improve UK deterrence – and come at the cost of other urgently needed systems.
Five key priorities for NATO after the summit in The Hague – and how to make progress30/06/2025 12:20:00
After an unambitious summit, NATO allies must return with laser focus to the key issues that were left off the agenda.