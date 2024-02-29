Chatham House
How the UK could become a global leader in the subsea domain
EXPERT COMMENT
As it searches for an appropriate global role after Brexit, the UK has the potential to become the centre of gravity for subsea technology.
A new arena of geopolitical competition is developing beneath the ocean surface, as the subsea domain plays a greater role than ever before in the health of the global economy and climate. The UK is strategically well placed to have influence in this area and should take steps now to become a technological and strategic leader in understanding and defending this challenging domain.
Beneath the ocean surface, the stakes are getting higher across the domains of climate, economy and geopolitics. The ocean environment plays a critical role in managing climate change. The UN notes that the ocean generates 50 per cent of the oxygen we need, absorbs 25 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions and captures 90 per cent of the excess heat generated by these emissions. This means there is a growing imperative to understand ocean health.


