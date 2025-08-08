Innovate UK
|Printable version
How to build flexibility into the UK’s energy system?
UKRI’s Clean Energy R&D Mission Accelerator Programme targets artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to address the challenge.
The first challenge of the Research and Development Missions Accelerator Programme (R&D MAP) has been launched by science minister, Lord Vallance.
The initial UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) R&D MAP Missions begin work this month with an investment of £4 million in a consortium of world-leading centres, including the Energy Systems and Digital Catapults.
The Clean Energy Mission will improve the UK’s power grid flexibility through AI and digital innovation, making best use of our clean energy sources and reducing our reliance on imported gas.
Targeted public and private sector investment
This first tranche of funding will set up an accelerator programme for businesses with new digital and AI models, helping them rapidly develop and deploy additional flexibility services.
In the first year, key aims include:
- developing capability of advanced digital tools to understand the energy system
- convene a first cohort of businesses
- engage with stakeholders across the energy sector more broadly
The targeted investment, across public and private sector, will accelerate the development of AI and digital solutions that improve the ability to forecast, manage and shift demand without the need for costly storage infrastructure.
This will build in the flexibility and resilience needed for a clean and reliable power grid.
Science Minister Lord Vallance said:
We’re calling on Britain’s brightest minds and innovative businesses to help us cut energy bills, boost energy security, and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.
This is a challenge with real impact – if we get it right, we’ll save families money, protect the planet, and make the UK a clean energy superpower.
R&D has the power to change lives and we want to harness it to deliver real, measurable progress towards the Government’s five missions and turn bold ideas into real solutions by 2030.
Delivering better value for bill payers
The Clean Energy R&D MAP will launch a new cohort of growing businesses and create better value for energy bill payers by delivering at least two gigawatts of flexibility by 2030.
By combining work on energy system business models and real-world network testing with simulation and modelling, the teams will develop tailor-made solutions ready to be accelerated to market and adopted at scale.
Professor Louise Heathwaite, Senior Responsible Officer for the Clean Energy Challenge, and Executive Chair of the Natural Environment Research Council. said:
Providing the UK’s new power grid is both ambitious and urgent.
It will integrate renewable generation and domestic low carbon technologies (such as microgeneration and EV storage), to provide resilience and reliability for businesses and consumers through UK energy security and driving growth.
Our Clean Energy R&D Mission Accelerator Programme supports the government’s goal to make Britain a Clean Energy Superpower.
It will harness the power of AI and cutting-edge tech to make the UK power grid smarter, greener, and more resilient, aiming to deliver at least two gigawatts of flexibility by 2030.
This R&I Challenge will slash emissions, cut costs for households, and supercharge energy security – paving the way for a cleaner, cheaper, and brighter future.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/how-to-build-flexibility-into-the-uks-energy-system/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
UK-French satellite launches to transform climate monitoring01/08/2025 10:10:00
RAL Space has played a key role in the development of critical components for Europe’s first dedicated carbon dioxide (CO2) monitoring satellite.
£168m boost for public data project improving lives across the UK25/07/2025 10:25:00
A successful UK public sector data scheme gaining insights on everything from the cost of living to early cancer diagnosis gets five more years of funding.
£30 million to decarbonise shipping, boost careers and deliver growth across the UK24/07/2025 12:25:00
Funding will be crucial in supporting the green fuels and technologies of the future, so we can clean up sea travel and trade.
UK-Canada to improve critical minerals mining and supply chains04/07/2025 13:25:00
A groundbreaking UK and Canadian science partnership will bring researchers together to tackle critical minerals challenges.
How research and innovation is driving growth in Wales23/06/2025 09:10:00
A Welsh project working to green steel is one of four new manufacturing hubs that will share £44 million in government funding.
New research hubs to cut carbon and reshape UK manufacturing20/06/2025 09:15:00
From green steel and recycled plastics to turning waste into new materials and using AI to boost productivity, four hubs will tackle UK manufacturing challenges.
World-leading register of UK university spin-outs published06/06/2025 09:25:00
A novel UK spin-out register provides for the first time a complete ‘official’ list of all spin-out companies produced by UK universities.
MRC, NIHR and CRUK enhance support for clinical research leaders30/05/2025 11:25:00
Joint coordination will provide more support to clinical researchers to transition through independence and into leadership roles.