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How to Choose a Social Value Delivery Partner: 8 Questions to Ask
Imagine a bid team a year after contract award. The social value section named a delivery partner, the commitments went live, and now a performance update is due for publication. The team asks a question that would have been easier to answer months earlier: what will the partner’s records show?
Under the government’s new Social Value Model, PPN 026, that moment is built into the system. Social value commitments become published KPIs, so a partner’s delivery sits in your public record. Choosing the partner is a risk decision as much as a delivery decision.
We are a social enterprise that works as a delivery partner. These are the eight questions we would want a procurement or bid team to put to us.
What this article covers: how PPN 026 turns social value commitments into published KPIs, and eight questions to put to a social value delivery partner before you name them in a central government bid, covering reach, lived experience, quality, co-design, local fit, support, evidence and location.
Why your social value delivery partner’s record becomes yours
From 1 January 2027, the government’s new Social Value Model (PPN 026) applies to central government contracts of £1m or more. Social value commitments become KPIs, which are published on the central digital platform and reported at least every 12 months. Buyers can also take poor performance into account when deciding whether to exclude a supplier from future tenders.
If a partner delivers your commitment, their results appear under your name, and buyers can weigh them in later tender decisions. Your partner’s performance is now your performance, which makes the selection stage the best moment to test what a partner tells you.
The model itself acknowledges the role of partners from the voluntary and community sector. It asks buyers to research the market before setting criteria, including the presence of SMEs and voluntary, community and social enterprises (VCSEs), so that all of them can take part. The model cannot tell you which partner is ready, though. That judgement sits with your team, and a consistent set of questions makes it easier.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://wearebreakthrough.co.uk/how-to-choose-a-social-value-delivery-partner-8-questions-to-ask/
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