How to deliver strategy through projects with integrated governance - knowledge webinar
In today’s complex organisational landscape, delivering on strategy is no longer just about managing projects. It's about ensuring that every delivery aspect of governance is systematically aligned with strategic goals. Yet, many organisations struggle with this, facing a significant disconnect between purpose, strategy, and project based delivery, and difficulty balancing priorities between change, performance and value creation goals.
This was the second event in our series, presented on Thursday 14 November. The first highlighted how projects drive strategy. Now, this second session went deeper. We focussed on the building blocks for strategy delivery, an effective strategy delivery operation with projects.
This event explored how support functions like PMOs and P3Os can drive strategic success by aligning change, performance, and value creation efforts.
Key topics include:
- Building a structure to support strategy delivery
- Developing the necessary infrastructure for governance and reporting
- How PMOs and P3Os can facilitate business portfolio management
- Aligning project delivery with broader business objectives
- Practical steps for ensuring leadership engagement and resource allocation.
By attending, they gained practical insights into aligning your project operations with strategic goals, learn the tools and processes required for efficient strategy delivery, and understand how to position a PMO to support overall business success.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/how-to-deliver-strategy-through-projects-with-integrated-governance-knowledge-webinar/
