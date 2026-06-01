How to get support with PFI and PPP contract management

Find out how to manage your PFI and PPP contracts through our frameworks and specialist contract management support teams.

What are PFI and PPP contracts?

Private Finance Initiative (PFI) is a procurement method where the private sector finances, designs, builds, and maintains public infrastructure (like hospitals, schools, and roads) through long-term contracts.

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a long-term contract between a government entity and a private company for the delivery and funding of public infrastructure or services. The private sector typically handles the financing, construction, and operation, while the government retains regulatory oversight and guarantees service delivery. In return, the public sector makes regular payments to the private-sector company.

A typical contract lasts somewhere between 25 and 30 years. At the end of the term, responsibility for the infrastructure and services transfers back to the public sector authority.

Why PFI and PPP contracts require specialist knowledge

PFI and PPP contracts are designed to provide major infrastructure over the long term. They require careful management to protect public finances and ensure infrastructure remains fit for purpose. PFI and PPP contracts are complicated arrangements requiring specialist knowledge across:

contract law

asset management

surveys and audit

service delivery and transition

exit planning

This means that the organisations using them do not always have the in-house expertise to handle issues, if they arise.

Some common issues that public sector departments and local authorities encounter are:

managing contract expiry

renegotiating terms to allow for improvements and innovation

The PFI Centre of Excellence

To help contracting authorities, the government established the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA). NISTA operates a PFI Centre of Excellence.

The PFI Centre of Excellence offers support for:

negotiating terms

working towards net zero

managing PFI contractor resolutions.

They provide strategic guidance and asset-condition playbooks. They also offer training for authorities, including:

At GCA, we complement this guidance with practical, end-to-end procurement support. We also offer competitive, evaluated and monitored framework agreements for procuring PFI services.

On top of this, our specialist PFI and PPP team offers holistic support across all 3 phases of project management:

in-life management

expiry support

future service planning

We align with NISTA to ensure our support remains consistent with the latest best practice. We also offer support from our category experts and Facilities Management Support team.

Framework support for PFI and PPP contracts

Frameworks help support public sector organisations using PFI and PPP contracts. They offer:

vetted PFI and PPP specific suppliers selected using a formal evaluation process

compliant procurement routes, supported by knowledgeable category teams

support throughout the PFI and PPP lifecycle from experts and support teams

lots developed and aligned using best practice guidance from NISTA

specialised PFI and PPP contract support services, such as: audits commercial and financial advice legal experts surveys strategic advisors



What practical support can GCA frameworks provide?

GCA frameworks are designed to address a broad range of PFI and PPP requirements. They provide structured procurement routes for public sector organisations at various stages of the contract lifecycle, including:

day-to-day operational management

contract expiry

service transition

If you need help with a PFI and PPP contract, the right starting point depends on the nature of your challenge.

Think about the challenge you’re facing. Common examples include:

technical or strategic advice on contract management

surveying or asset condition assessments

fire safety audits

specialist commercial or financial advice

legal support

facilities management

energy and decarbonisation

Once you know what you need, you can find the right route to market.

Facilities management

For example, Lot 8 of our Estate Management Services 2 (RM6343) agreement is specifically designed for PFI/PPP services. Customers can currently use RM6232, which is available for awarded contracts until 8 March 2027. This is due to be replaced by a combined Facilities Management and Security Services framework (RM6378) in Autumn 2026.

Legal services

Central government buyers should use Legal Panel for Government (RM6360). The wider public sector can use Public Sector Legal Services (RM6240). From Autumn 2026, you can use Legal Panel for Public Sector (RM6374), which includes PFI/PPP-specific advice in Lot 4.

Energy and decarbonisation

For energy and decarbonisation support, there are frameworks available to help manage supply, demand and renewables:

Options include:

Get in touch

We have dedicated teams supporting both the PFI and PPP programmes and each of our framework agreements. When difficulties arise, you can get help within days rather than weeks.

contact our expert team using our online contact form

call 0345 410 2222

Find out more about public procurement

Read about how to buy through framework agreements.

Discover more of our Procurement Essentials articles for helpful guidance on buying policies and processes.

*From 1 April 2026, Crown Commercial Service and several Cabinet Office Central Commercial teams (operating under the Government Commercial Function) joined together to form the Government Commercial Agency.