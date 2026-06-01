Government Commercial Agency
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How to get support with PFI and PPP contracts
Find out how to manage your PFI and PPP contracts through our frameworks and specialist contract management support teams
What are PFI and PPP contracts?
Private Finance Initiative (PFI) is a procurement method where the private sector finances, designs, builds, and maintains public infrastructure (like hospitals, schools, and roads) through long-term contracts.
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is a long-term contract between a government entity and a private company for the delivery and funding of public infrastructure or services. The private sector typically handles the financing, construction, and operation, while the government retains regulatory oversight and guarantees service delivery. In return, the public sector makes regular payments to the private-sector company.
A typical contract lasts somewhere between 25 and 30 years. At the end of the term, responsibility for the infrastructure and services transfers back to the public sector authority.
Why PFI and PPP contracts require specialist knowledge
PFI and PPP contracts are designed to provide major infrastructure over the long term. They require careful management to protect public finances and ensure infrastructure remains fit for purpose. PFI and PPP contracts are complicated arrangements requiring specialist knowledge across:
- contract law
- asset management
- surveys and audit
- service delivery and transition
- exit planning
This means that the organisations using them do not always have the in-house expertise to handle issues, if they arise.
Some common issues that public sector departments and local authorities encounter are:
- managing contract expiry
- renegotiating terms to allow for improvements and innovation
The PFI Centre of Excellence
To help contracting authorities, the government established the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA). NISTA operates a PFI Centre of Excellence.
The PFI Centre of Excellence offers support for:
- negotiating terms
- working towards net zero
- managing PFI contractor resolutions.
They provide strategic guidance and asset-condition playbooks. They also offer training for authorities, including:
At GCA, we complement this guidance with practical, end-to-end procurement support. We also offer competitive, evaluated and monitored framework agreements for procuring PFI services.
On top of this, our specialist PFI and PPP team offers holistic support across all 3 phases of project management:
- in-life management
- expiry support
- future service planning
We align with NISTA to ensure our support remains consistent with the latest best practice. We also offer support from our category experts and Facilities Management Support team.
Framework support for PFI and PPP contracts
Frameworks help support public sector organisations using PFI and PPP contracts. They offer:
- vetted PFI and PPP specific suppliers selected using a formal evaluation process
- compliant procurement routes, supported by knowledgeable category teams
- support throughout the PFI and PPP lifecycle from experts and support teams
- lots developed and aligned using best practice guidance from NISTA
- specialised PFI and PPP contract support services, such as:
- audits
- commercial and financial advice
- legal experts
- surveys
- strategic advisors
What practical support can GCA frameworks provide?
GCA frameworks are designed to address a broad range of PFI and PPP requirements. They provide structured procurement routes for public sector organisations at various stages of the contract lifecycle, including:
- day-to-day operational management
- contract expiry
- service transition
If you need help with a PFI and PPP contract, the right starting point depends on the nature of your challenge.
Think about the challenge you’re facing. Common examples include:
- technical or strategic advice on contract management
- surveying or asset condition assessments
- fire safety audits
- specialist commercial or financial advice
- legal support
- facilities management
- energy and decarbonisation
Once you know what you need, you can find the right route to market.
Facilities management
For example, Lot 8 of our Estate Management Services 2 (RM6343) agreement is specifically designed for PFI/PPP services. Customers can currently use RM6232, which is available for awarded contracts until 8 March 2027. This is due to be replaced by a combined Facilities Management and Security Services framework (RM6378) in Autumn 2026.
Legal services
Central government buyers should use Legal Panel for Government (RM6360). The wider public sector can use Public Sector Legal Services (RM6240). From Autumn 2026, you can use Legal Panel for Public Sector (RM6374), which includes PFI/PPP-specific advice in Lot 4.
Energy and decarbonisation
For energy and decarbonisation support, there are frameworks available to help manage supply, demand and renewables:
Options include:
- Supply of Energy 2 (RM6251)
- Demand Management and Renewables (RM6314/RM6313)
- Power Purchase Agreements (RM6289).
Get in touch
We have dedicated teams supporting both the PFI and PPP programmes and each of our framework agreements. When difficulties arise, you can get help within days rather than weeks.
- contact our expert team using our online contact form
- call 0345 410 2222
Find out more about public procurement
Read about how to buy through framework agreements.
Discover more of our Procurement Essentials articles for helpful guidance on buying policies and processes.
*From 1 April 2026, Crown Commercial Service and several Cabinet Office Central Commercial teams (operating under the Government Commercial Function) joined together to form the Government Commercial Agency.
Original article link: https://www.gca.gov.uk/news/how-to-get-support-with-pfi-and-ppp-contracts
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