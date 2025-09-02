How to protect hidden safety phones during the emergency alert test

The Welsh Government is advising the public ahead of a national emergency alert test on 7 September, with particular guidance for those who may keep a hidden mobile phone for safety reasons.

On that date, a test emergency alert will be sent to all mobile phones across the UK. The alert will produce a loud sound and vibration on all compatible devices, even if they are set to silent, unless emergency alerts have been disabled beforehand.

This may present a safety risk to individuals experiencing domestic abuse who keep a hidden phone for emergency use. If such a device sounds unexpectedly, it could reveal its presence. It's important to note that real emergency alerts will not come with advance public warning like this test, so individuals need to make decisions now about disabling alerts on hidden devices.

To prevent hidden phones being found, emergency alerts can be turned off in advance. On most iPhone and Android devices, this can be done by searching for 'emergency alerts' in the settings and disabling 'severe alerts' and 'extreme alerts'.

For other types of mobile phones or tablets, these settings might appear under different names such as 'wireless emergency alerts' or 'emergency broadcasts'.

Common paths in settings include:

Messages > Message Settings > Wireless Emergency Alerts > Alerts

Settings > Sounds > Advanced > Emergency Broadcasts

Settings > General Settings > Emergency Alerts

In all cases, users should disable 'severe alerts', 'extreme alerts', and 'test alerts' on their hidden phones.

Support is available for anyone experiencing domestic abuse. The Live Fear Free helpline offers free, confidential advice and can be contacted on 0808 80 10 800.

Further information, including access to local services, is available on the Live Fear Free website.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: