How to stand out in an interview and get the job you want
Join the next in our series of free online National Careers Service careers workshops for hints and tips on how to get ahead in an interview and secure a new job.
So far in our series of five workshops we’ve guided you through the steps to improving your employability. We’ve covered looking at your skills and interests, exploring what careers are out there, unlocking your potential by developing new skills, and writing an effective CV. Our final week is all about the interview.
If you have made it to the interview, congratulations, you’ve got what they’re looking for! This is your opportunity to shine. Maybe you haven’t done an interview for a while, or it could be your first one. Our expert careers advisers will help you make a positive impact and arrive with confidence, fully prepared and ready for success.
Week 5 Making a good impression in the interview
You’re at the interview stage, so how do you get the job? The final workshop in our series of careers events will provide you with all the tools and techniques you need to make a good impression in an interview. Preparation is really important and our professional advisers will help build your confidence, tackle any nerves, and help you show potential employers that you are the right person for the job. The interview is also a great chance to learn more about the role, so we’ll help you think about the right questions to ask.
Workshops will cover:
- Preparing for the interview including different types (video, phone, face to face)
- Demonstrating the right skills and experiences for the job
- Commonly asked questions
- And more
To get the advice to impress in interviews and unlock a better way ahead, follow the links below to sign up to the events in your region:
|Date
|Location
|14 February: 10am – 11am
|South West
|14 February: 10am – 11:30am
|London
|14 February: 10:30am – 12pm
|East of England
|14 February: 11am – 12:30pm
|West Midlands
|15 February: 10am – 12pm
|Yorkshire & Humber
|17 February: 10am – 11am
|North East
|17 February: 10am – 11:30am
|East Midlands
|17 February: 10:30am – 12pm
|South East
|17 February: 11:30am – 12:30pm
|North West
If you have missed any of the workshops from the series and would like to know more, or need any careers advice on learning, training and work outside of these events you can always contact the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 or via webchat (8am-8pm weekdays and 10am-5pm Saturdays) or visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/.
