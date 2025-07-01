Met Office
How to stay safe and cool in the heat
As summer temperatures rise, it's important to stay informed and prepared.
While many of us enjoy the sunshine, hot weather can pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as older adults, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. With climate change making heatwaves more frequent and intense, knowing how to stay cool and safe is more important than ever.
UK temperature records: A changing climate
The UK has experienced increasingly extreme temperatures in recent years. On 19 July 2022, the UK recorded its highest ever temperature: 40.3°C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. This surpassed the previous record of 38.7°C set in 2019. Wales and Scotland also saw new records, with 37.1°C in Hawarden and 34.8°C in Charterhall respectively. Northern Ireland reached 31.3°C in Castlederg in July 2021.
These records reflect a broader trend of rising temperatures and more frequent heatwaves. Blocking anticyclones, high-pressure systems that linger over the UK, can lead to prolonged periods of hot, dry weather, increasing the risk of heat-related health issues and infrastructure strain.
