Association for Project Management
|Printable version
How to strengthen the link between the built environment and the project management community survey
This current survey is being conducted by the APM Built Environment Interest Network (BE IN), a vibrant community that promotes knowledge sharing and thought leadership in the built environment sector. Our aim is to strengthen the link between the built environment and the project management community, recognising its unique requirements and nuances.
The survey aim is to provide valuable insights into how this network can better support the built environment community. By hearing your thoughts and ideas, we hope to better understand the sector’s and our members’ specific needs and aspirations. The information gathered will help us plan our activities more effectively, address gaps in the built environment sector, deliver the most relevant content for the community, and avoid unnecessary efforts.
This survey takes around five minutes to complete. It is primarily designed for APM Members who are active in the built environment sector or interested in joining it. However, if you’re not part of the built environment community but still want to share your thoughts, we’d love to hear from you – it might spark new ideas!
Provide your insight – complete the survey
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/how-to-strengthen-the-link-between-the-built-environment-and-the-project-management-community-survey/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Congratulations to the winners of APM’s Volunteer Achievement Awards 202502/07/2025 10:20:00
The winners of APM’s Volunteer Achievement Awards have been announced following a ceremony taking place at the Volunteers’ Development Forum in Staffordshire on 26th June.
A ‘traditional’ Risk Manager’s adventures in the world of Agile26/06/2025 13:20:00
The SWWE Regional Network were very pleased to welcome Claire Mills to speak at the event at BAWA on 17 June 2025. Claire is Group Project and Programme Risk Manager for QinetiQ, and the SWWE RN Corporate Liaison Lead.
APPG for Project Delivery - Opportunities for APM Corporate Partners to get involved and have their say24/06/2025 16:20:00
As part of a series of webinars for APM corporate partners and affiliates, Andrew Baldwin, APM’s Head of Policy and Public Affairs, hosted a session focusing on the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Project Delivery which launched in February.
Honouring military-grade project management this Armed Forces Week24/06/2025 10:20:00
Projects, programmes and portfolios are essential to the armed forces.
APM's response to UK 10 Year Infrastructure Strategy23/06/2025 16:30:00
The UK Government has published a new 10-year strategy that sets out its long-term plan for economic, housing and social infrastructure to drive growth.
King’s Honours for those in the project profession17/06/2025 16:20:00
The project profession is well represented in the King’s Birthday Honours List – the annual list of people being recognised by the British Monarch for their achievements or service to the country.
APM Fellow Gareth Stapleton awarded the honour of OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours17/06/2025 10:20:00
APM Fellow Gareth Stapleton has been awarded the honour of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours, for his services to architecture, project and construction management – an honour that reflects his national and international impact.