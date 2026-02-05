How UK Government is building a stronger future for Scotland's farmers, crofters and rural communities

Minister's speech to National Farmers' Union Scotland's conference highlights UK Government's commitment to industry, as forum explores growth opportunities and challenges in rural Scotland

The UK Government has reinforced its commitment to help create a more robust, profitable and sustainable agriculture industry in Scotland while maximising economic growth in rural areas.

Addressing the National Farmers’ Union Scotland’s (NFUS) annual conference today [Thursday 5 February] Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill set out how the UK Government is building the foundations for a stronger future for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

She underlined the need for closer working between agriculture and food businesses, and highlighted efforts by the UK Government to support the industry.

This includes: supporting the next generation of farmers by increasing the inheritance tax threshold for Agricultural and Business Property Relief; helping to fill labour shortages by giving seasonal agriculture workers more flexibility with visas; and establishing a Farming and Food Partnership Board to bring together the agricultural food system, farmers, food processors, retailers and finance.

The address to NFUS members came following a Rural Affairs Forum hosted by Minister McNeill in Edinburgh on Wednesday [4 February]. This brought together an array of UK Government departments with representatives from rural communities across the country to discuss growth opportunities and challenges.

Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill said:

Our farms and farmers are vital to this country as providers of food, guardians of our countryside and significant contributors to the economy and the UK Government is determined to work closely alongside the NFUS to create the right environment for our farming industry to thrive. Farming and rural affairs are both crucial to delivering economic and community renewal across the country. That’s why as well as attending the NFUS conference, I also met with 13 Scottish local authorities and sector representatives this week to discuss growth opportunities and the challenges we are facing. The UK Government is determined to work together with the NFUS to build a stronger future for Scotland’s farmers and crofters.

Andrew Connon, NFU Scotland President said:

It’s welcome to hear the UK Government acknowledge the vital role farmers and crofters play in Scotland’s economy and rural communities. What matters now is delivery. Profitability must be at the heart of policy decisions – from tax and labour to trade and standards. If government and industry work together in a practical, common-sense way, Scottish agriculture can thrive, invest with confidence, and continue delivering food, jobs and environmental benefits for the whole country. We’ll be following up directly with the Scotland Office on the issues raised by our members today, to ensure those voices continue to shape future decisions.

The Rural Affairs Forum explored, among other issues, the impact of the energy sector, growth in skills, training and job opportunities for the next generation, and the employment landscape facing rural communities.

It was attended by representatives from Highland Council, Argyll & Bute Council, South Ayrshire Council, East Ayrshire Council, North Ayrshire Council, East Lothian Council, Orkney Islands Council, Shetland Council, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Scottish Borders Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Angus Council, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scottish Lifesciences Association, University of Highlands and Islands, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Renewables, SSE Renewables, Salmon Scotland, NFUS, Scottish Whisky Association, Scottish Tourism Alliance, Scottish Land & Estates, Inverness Chamber of Commerce, Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce.

Stephen Sheridan, Director of Economic Development and Advancement at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI), said:

It is essential that the UK Government continues to recognise and engage with the distinct opportunities and challenges facing rural Scotland. UHI works closely with communities, employers and local authorities across the Highlands and Islands, Moray and Perthshire, and we see first-hand the positive impact that coordinated investment in skills, innovation and green growth can deliver. Forums like this play a vital role in strengthening collaboration between national and regional partners, helping to ensure that rural perspectives inform policies which support sustainable economic prosperity.

South Ayrshire Council Chief Executive Stephen Penman said:

South Ayrshire is predominantly a rural local authority, and this presents both challenges and opportunities. We attract close to one million visitors each year, with tourism generating almost £162 million annually and the sector supporting around 2,500 jobs.