How vocational qualifications can narrow the SEND and disadvantage gap

In user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design, there’s a saying: “essential for some, beneficial to all, harmful to none.” It describes accessibility features intended for users with disabilities that also improve usability for all.

The same principle applies to inclusive curriculum. Vocational options in a curriculum can be vital to the success of disadvantaged and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) learners, while benefiting all.

A drive for SEND inclusion

The Government is committed to improving outcomes for SEND learners, recognising that many could succeed in mainstream settings without an EHCP (Education, Health, Care plan), if the SEND system was extensively improved.

In recent years, the number of special educational needs (SEN) pupils included in Progress 8 measures has risen sharply, particularly among those with:

Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD): 17,288 (in 2024) compared to 9,156 (in 2019)

Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH): 25,988 compared to 14,577

Speech, Language and Communications Needs (SLCN): 10,675 compared to 6,962.

With rising SEN numbers, more learners struggle with traditional, timed exams. This increases demand for alternative assessment routes within the Progress 8 framework.

Understanding Progress 8

The Progress 8 framework measures pupils’ progress from Key Stage 2 to Key Stage 4. It follows strict rules, and once English, maths, and other core GCSEs are counted for, the remaining slots form the ‘open group’. This is where vocational qualifications can appear.

Previously, the open group was often used to boost league table performance, rather than meet pupils’ needs. Today, however, Level 1/2 Technical Awards are recognised as credible alternatives to GCSEs accepted in this group.

For example, NCFE's V Certs fit seamlessly into a KS4 curriculum. They offer more coursework than traditional GCSEs with roughly 60% non-exam, project-based assessment and 40% written examination

Affecting the SEND and disadvantage gap

Recent research shows that SEND and disadvantaged pupils often achieve grades that are closer to their peers when taking vocational qualifications versus GCSEs. These routes tend to narrow attainment gaps, offering a more inclusive and supportive option that helps pupils keep pace and reduce the number who fall significantly behind.

Across all subjects, the SEND attainment gap reduces from 27% at GCSE grade 9–4 to 24% for Level 2 vocational qualifications, highlighting the number of SEND pupils achieving at least a pass grade compared to the number of non-SEND pupils achieving the same grades in the same subjects. For disadvantaged pupils, the gaps in GCSEs and VTQs are lower again.

The table below compares GCSEs with equivalent Level 2 vocational qualifications across a range of subjects. It highlights where vocational routes narrow attainment gaps most effectively and where improvement is needed. While gaps are not eliminated entirely, they reduce the number of learners who fall significantly behind, reinforcing the role of high-quality vocational qualifications as a core part of an inclusive Key Stage 4 curriculum.

SEND gap Disadvantage gap Subject GCSE (9-4) Tech (L2P) Difference GCSE (9-4) Tech (L2P) Difference Any subject 27% 24% 3% 19% 15% 4% Art and Design 20% 21% -1% 18% 15% 3% Business 27% 24% 3% 22% 16% 6% Dance 24% 20% 4% 30% 17% 13% Drama 24% 23% 1% 25% 17% 8% Engineering 26% 21% 5% 28% 18% 10% Food Preparation & Nutrition 26% 22% 4% 27% 18% 9% Music 24% 20% 4% 29% 18% 11% Physical Education 30% 26% 4% 19% 15% 4%



The effect of coursework

The term ‘disadvantaged’ covers many circumstances, but a recurring theme in research shows that disadvantaged learners often have lower literacy levels. This impacts their academic achievement, particularly in exam conditions. Therefore, non-exam assessment methods such as coursework are likely to be more beneficial to these students.

Ofqual research also shows that learners from a higher IDACI (income deprivation affecting children index) area perform better in coursework elements than non-coursework.