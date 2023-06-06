How will geopolitics shape Turkey’s international future?

EXPERT COMMENT

How geopolitics will affect Turkey’s relationship with the West will depend on whether they compete or cooperate in their shared neighbourhood.

Following his re-election, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced his cabinet, and it has been well received both domestically and internationally.

Turkey’s new foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, is a powerful former spymaster who has transformed the nexus of Turkey’s intelligence, security and foreign policy ecosystem, and one of the chief architects of its geopolitical activism. The new finance minister is the market-friendly former Merrill Lynch economist, Mehmet Simsek. Both are experienced and well-regarded names with close working relationships with their international counterparts. Another experienced name with an economic background, Cevdet Yilmaz, will serve as vice president.

