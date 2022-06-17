How you can help someone sleeping rough as temperatures soar

People working in homelessness services, or supporting people who are homeless in other ways, need to be aware of the risks to health that hot weather brings. Temperatures around 25°C and over are associated with excess summer deaths.

The UK Health Security Agency Heatwave Plan for England warns that: “in contrast to deaths associated with cold snaps in winter, the rise in mortality as a result of very warm weather follows very sharply – within one or two days of the temperature rising.”

Being prepared and acting early are key to protecting people’s health. Deaths may be from underlying illnesses made worse by heat – primarily lung and heart diseases – or from heat specific conditions, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Mental ill health may also worsen during hot weather.

Read our guidance on hot weather and homelessness