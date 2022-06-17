Homeless Link
|Printable version
How you can help someone sleeping rough as temperatures soar
People working in homelessness services, or supporting people who are homeless in other ways, need to be aware of the risks to health that hot weather brings. Temperatures around 25°C and over are associated with excess summer deaths.
The UK Health Security Agency Heatwave Plan for England warns that: “in contrast to deaths associated with cold snaps in winter, the rise in mortality as a result of very warm weather follows very sharply – within one or two days of the temperature rising.”
Being prepared and acting early are key to protecting people’s health. Deaths may be from underlying illnesses made worse by heat – primarily lung and heart diseases – or from heat specific conditions, such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Mental ill health may also worsen during hot weather.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/how-you-can-help-someone-sleeping-rough-as-temperatures-soar/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Excellence Awards shortlist announced!14/06/2022 12:15:00
Our annual awards celebrate the best of the homelessness sector. The awards are open exclusively to Homeless Link members, highlighting the innovative and impactful work our members do.
Homeless Link on the steering group for major new research into rural homelessness06/06/2022 11:10:00
Homeless Link is sitting on the steering board for a major new research project into rural homelessness.
Homeless Link joins Renters Reform Coalition31/05/2022 11:10:00
Homeless Link yesterday (30th May 2022) joined the Renters Reform Coalition.
Homelessness Workforce Survey 2022 launched31/05/2022 09:20:00
We have just launched a new annual survey on workforce challenges in the homelessness sector.
Replacing the Vagrancy Act?30/05/2022 09:15:00
As you will probably know, following years of campaigning by Crisis and many other Homeless Link members, the Government has agreed to scrap the Vagrancy Act. They committed to repealing the Act in full through the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Act that finally went through Parliament in April.
Better Commissioning of Homelessness Services23/05/2022 10:25:00
It’s that time of year again! Financial settlements with government have mainly been finalised and local government are starting to commission out services.
Homeless Link deeply saddened by the tragic death of Steve Douglas CBE10/05/2022 13:38:00
St Mungo's have announced the sudden passing of their CEO Steve Douglas CBE.
Homeless Link labels new statistics showing a huge rise in private evictions as “very worrying”29/04/2022 13:20:00
New Staturoy Homelessness statistics for October to December 2021 show a big rise in the number of people made homeless through private sector evictions.